NATO Secretary General To Parliamentarians: Support Ukraine For As Long As It Takes

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg underlined the need to support Ukraine for as long as it takes in an address to Christian Democratic Union, Christian Social Union and European People’s Party Group parliamentarians on Monday (6 March 2023).

Speaking at the European Commission in Brussels, the Secretary General underlined that NATO Allies must remain prepared to support Ukraine for the long haul.

Mr. Stoltenberg praised the role of parliamentarians in informing and engaging their publics, and helping to maintain a high level of public support for Ukraine.

The Secretary General also outlined important lessons from Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine, including the need to provide Ukraine what it needs to win, to continue to invest in defence, to strengthen resilience and to maintain transatlantic unity.

This discussion was part of the Secretary General’s regular engagements with parliamentarians from across the Alliance.