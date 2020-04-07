Rage Against The Coronavirus: America (And The World) Needs To Go Back To Work – OpEd

By Rahul Manchanda

The truth of the matter is that America (and most of the Western world), with its insanely high living standards and cozy conditions has completely and totally cut its people off from what they actually are, ie, mammals in the animal kingdom.

Sure, cities, buildings, organized agriculture, and infrastructure are great to buffer against the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune at the hands of Mother Nature, but mankind should never lose sight of the fact that we all need to eat, drink, sleep, breath and reproduce (the last one only if the first 4 are comfortably met).

In the Animal Kingdom, within the wild, when animals don’t eat, drink, sleep, or breathe they die.

Whether they are in packs, or on their own, these rules of nature apply.

In the human world, we have developed money, currency, commerce, trade, farming, cities and business to stabilize and make predictable these needs.

But what happens when a civilization is too safe, secure, stabilized, predictable, well-fed, wealthy and safe?

Humans start getting into trouble, and they also get soft, fearful, weak, and lazy, that’s what.

If an epidemic like the Corona Virus hit a pack of lions in the sub-Saharan African grassland, does anyone think that the Leader of the Pack would mandate an “all pack quarantine” for 14 days, or 1 month, or even 3 hours?

The answer is a resounding NO, because “ya gotta eat.”

Even if that means some, or many, of those lions would die.

This is just a harsh, sad reality of life.

So to that end, our red-maned President Donald J. Trump is absolutely right when he tells Americans that we need to “Re-Open America for Business,” or that “We Need To Go Back To Work.”

He is a creature of the wild Animal Kingdom of Humanity, the rare and wildly successful CEO, ie, he is America’s “Leader of the Pack.”

And he knows, realizes, and understands that, just like in the animal kingdom, this kind of harsh reality could (and probably will) result in some deaths in society.

This is simply the inescapable law of the jungle.

But the Communists/Socialists of American (and global) society are reveling in this time, where they hope that more and more hundreds of millions if not billions of people will look to the “State” to survive, with hand-outs and welfare checks.

Progressives be damned, you can’t outwit or tame Mother Nature, no matter how much money or how many college degrees you have.

But the alternative, which is ordering everyone to “stay home” and “self-isolate” is tantamount to “don’t hunt,” or “don’t eat,” or “don’t fight to stay alive.”

To that end, America (and the rest of the world) needs to take a deep breath, heal as best as they can, lay low for the estimated and scientific “viral incubation/healing phase of 14 days,” and then get off their collective behinds, take a shower, shave, put on a suit or a dress, go back to work, and re-stimulate the American (and global) economy and international stream of commerce.

