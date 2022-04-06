Secretary General Welcomes US Secretary Of State To NATO Headquarters

By Eurasia Review

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday, ahead of a meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers.

The Secretary General thanked Secretary Blinken for his personal leadership at every stage of the crisis over Ukraine, and for his tireless efforts to consult and coordinate with NATO Allies. He also thanked him for the powerful commitment of the United States to the Alliance, as demonstrated notably by the one hundred thousand US troops now in Europe.

“US leadership has been outstanding and is indispensable”, said Mr. Stoltenberg.

At their meeting over the next two days (6-7 April 2022), ministers will discuss what more NATO can do to support Ukraine, and how to support other partners vulnerable to Russian pressure, including Georgia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Joined by Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea, as well as the EU High Representative, ministers will also address authoritarian powers’ growing push back against the rules-based international order.