General Says Iran To Define Time, Manner Of Response To Israel

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s highest-ranking military commander gave an assurance that a revenge for the Israeli fatal strike on the country’s diplomatic mission in Damascus is inevitable, noting that Tehran will decide how and when to carry out the retaliatory operation.

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri on Saturday delivered an address at the funeral of Major General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior IRGC commander and military adviser who was martyred in the Israeli airstrike on the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus on April 1.

Responding to calls for revenge, the top commander said, “The Israeli attack won’t remain unanswered.”

The general noted that it is Iran that will decide when and how to carry out the retaliatory operation.

He said the operation in response to the Israeli terrorist act will be carried out “accurately” and will make the Zionist regime regret its action.

Describing the strike on Iran’s Damascus mission as “a suicide committed by Israel”, Major General Baqeri said the martyrdom of the Iranian military advisers will expedite the destruction of Israel.

He also warned that the main responsibility for the Damascus attack lies with the US and Washington must be held accountable.

In a message on Tuesday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said the Islamic Republic will make the Israeli regime regret this crime.