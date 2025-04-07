Demolishing Al-Aqsa And Building The Third Temple: Sci-Fi Or Reality? – OpEd

By Matija Šerić

The Middle East is the epicenter of the world’s greatest tensions. At the heart of these tensions lies the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, or more broadly, the Israeli-Arab conflict. Although the dispute between Palestinians and Israelis over who will govern the Holy Land is highly complex and intricate, the core issue is the question of Jerusalem. Specifically, the most contentious point is the administration of East Jerusalem, i.e., the Old City. This area holds special significance for the three largest Abrahamic religions: Christianity, Judaism, and Islam.

Within the Old City, the most contested site between Jews and Palestinians is the Temple Mount (Har haBáyit in Hebrew) or the Noble Sanctuary (Haram al-Sharif in Arabic). This site symbolizes millennia of history, spirituality, and conflicts among Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. For Jews, the Temple Mount is the holiest site in the world, believed to have been the location of the First and Second Jewish Temples, key symbols of their religious and national history. For Muslims, the Noble Sanctuary is the third holiest site in Islam, after Mecca and Medina, where Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock were built at the end of the 7th and beginning of the 8th centuries. Christians also highly value the site due to its connection to the Bible and the belief that Jesus Christ died and was resurrected in Jerusalem.

Historical Significance

The Temple Mount is a place of rich religious, political, and social history. According to monotheistic religions, it is the site of the world’s creation and the point where God began creating Adam. Traditionally, it is believed to house the rock where Abraham intended to sacrifice his son Isaac as an offering to God, a pivotal event in Jewish, Christian, and Islamic theology.

During the time of King Solomon, in the 10th century BCE, the First Temple was constructed on this site, becoming the center of Jewish religious life. The temple housed the Ark of the Covenant and was a place where sacrifices were offered to God. Its destruction by the Babylonians in 586 BCE marked one of the darkest moments in Jewish history, known as the Babylonian Exile. The Second Temple was built following the return of the Jews from Babylonian exile, around 516 BCE. It became a symbol of the Jewish people and their covenant with God. During the Hasmonean and Herodian periods, the temple was significantly expanded and adorned, becoming one of the most spectacular sites of the ancient world. However, in 70 CE, after a Jewish revolt against the Romans, the temple was destroyed, initiating a 2,000-year diaspora of the Jewish people. The only remnant of the Second Temple is the Western Wall (or Wailing Wall), which today serves as the holiest site for Jewish prayer.

For Muslims, the Temple Mount also holds deep significance. After the rise of Islam in the 7th century, Caliph Abd al-Malik built the Dome of the Rock in 691 CE, a monumental golden pavilion above the rock. Muslims believe that this is the place where the Prophet Muhammad ascended to heaven to receive instructions from God. Nearby, the Al-Aqsa Mosque was constructed, becoming the third holiest site in Islam. Christian tradition also links Jerusalem and the Temple Mount to key events in the life of Jesus Christ. Although not directly associated with the temple, the site holds great symbolic importance for Christianity as Jesus’ crucifixion and resurrection took place in Jerusalem.

The Temple Mount in the Eschatology of the Three Religions

In the eschatology of the three religions, the Temple Mount holds great significance.

For Jews, the site is central to their identity. The construction of the Third Temple would signify the beginning of the Messianic Age—a period when the Messiah (Mashiach) will come, restore the Kingdom of David, and establish world peace. In this sense, the Third Temple is not merely a physical structure but also a symbol of universal justice, spiritual renewal, and the Divine presence on Earth. Consequently, many ultra-Orthodox Jews support the demolition of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock to construct the Third Temple. However, according to mystical Kabbalistic interpretations, the Third Temple will not be a physical building but a spiritual entity that will manifest on the Temple Mount during the Messianic Age.

For Christians, the Temple Mount holds eschatological significance, although interpretations vary depending on denomination. According to some interpretations of the New Testament and the Book of Revelation, the construction of the Third Temple is linked to the end times, the Second Coming of Jesus Christ, and the ultimate triumph of God’s kingdom on Earth. Protestant Christian Zionists, particularly in the United States, support the idea of rebuilding the Third Temple, believing it will hasten Jesus’ return. In their interpretation, the Third Temple plays a crucial role in the apocalyptic battle between good and evil, resulting in God’s victory over the Antichrist. Christian Zionist groups provide financial and political support to Jewish movements advocating for the construction of the Third Temple. Unlike Evangelicals who support the Third Temple, the Catholic and Orthodox Churches do not advocate for its construction, instead focusing on fostering a covenant between God and humanity. For them, the temple symbolizes the presence of Christ and His spiritual kingdom rather than a material structure.

In Islamic eschatology, Al-Aqsa Mosque plays a central role. Muslims believe that the final battle between good and evil will take place in Jerusalem, where Prophet Isa (Jesus) will appear to defeat the Antichrist (Dajjal) and establish God’s justice on Earth. For Muslims, preserving Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock is not only a religious duty but also a symbol of safeguarding Islam against political and religious pressures. Any threat to the sanctuaries on the Temple Mount is perceived as an attack on Islam as a whole, explaining the strong emotional reactions to any attempt to alter the status quo.

The Temple Mount in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Following the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948, the question of Jerusalem and the Temple Mount became highly significant. According to the UN’s 1947 Partition Plan, East Jerusalem was intended to become part of a future Palestinian state. After the First Arab-Israeli War in 1949, East Jerusalem came under Jordanian control. Following the Six-Day War in 1967, Israel took control of East Jerusalem, including the Temple Mount, but decided to retain Islamic administration over the holy sites to reduce tensions with the Muslim world. The “status quo” agreement stipulated that Jews were not allowed to pray on the Temple Mount, while Muslims retained the right to uninterrupted worship. However, this rule is often violated, leading to violent incidents.

In 1980, Israel annexed East Jerusalem, which Palestinians regard as the capital of their future state. Palestinians see Israeli control over the Temple Mount as a symbol of occupation. Conversely, many Israelis consider Jerusalem the “eternal and indivisible capital” of Israel, further complicating the prospect of a political compromise.

Jewish Ideas for Demolishing Mosques and Building the Temple

Although the Israeli government and secular Israelis formally support the status quo, certain Jewish extremist groups openly advocate for the construction of the Third Temple, even if it means demolishing Islamic sanctuaries. Organizations such as the Temple Mount Faithful and the Temple Institute promote the vision of the temple as a necessary step toward the Messianic Age. These groups often organize provocative visits to the Temple Mount, causing tensions and fear among the Palestinian population.

Ultra-Orthodox Jews see the construction of the temple as a sacred duty, though not all share this view. Some ultra-Orthodox rabbis oppose entering the Temple Mount due to ritual impurity, making the topic complex even within Judaism.

Certain influential Israeli politicians occasionally call for the construction of the temple. For example, in the spring of 2024, Knesset member and member of the ultranationalist United Torah Judaism party, Yitzhak Pindrus, called for the construction of the Third Temple on the site of Al-Aqsa Mosque. Israeli ultranationalist Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, included changes to the status quo at the site in his ministry’s official action plans. Ben-Gvir’s plan seeks to bring the mosques under Israeli control and open them to Jewish worshipers. Since 2003, Israeli police have allowed settlers to enter mosque complexes despite repeated Palestinian condemnations. The idea of building the temple is supported not only by radical right-wingers but also by many moderate members of the Likud party. Officially, the party and its leader Benjamin Netanyahu oppose the construction due to international considerations, seeking to avoid opening Pandora’s box.

Potential Location

Plans for the construction of the Third Temple vary depending on interpretations within the Jewish community, but in almost all scenarios, the temple would be located on the Temple Mount. According to most Jewish theologians, the temple should be built on the site where the Holy of Holies (Kodesh HaKodashim) stood within the First and Second Temples. This is believed to be precisely where the Dome of the Rock currently stands. Some Jews argue that the Third Temple could be built on the site of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, located to the south of the Dome of the Rock. Although this is not a traditional view, they believe that building the temple at that location could serve as a compromise between Jewish aspirations and Islamic holy sites.

More moderate groups suggest constructing the temple elsewhere on the Temple Mount without demolishing the Dome of the Rock or Al-Aqsa Mosque. While this might be theologically acceptable for some, it is not widely embraced, as traditionalists insist on the exact location of the Holy of Holies.

Resistance from Palestinians and the Islamic World

Palestinians and the Islamic world view advocates of the Third Temple as a threat to their sanctuaries and national identity. The demolition of the Al-Aqsa Mosque or the Dome of the Rock is perceived not only as an attack on Islam but also as a symbol of Israeli domination over Palestinians. Such actions could provoke widespread unrest, not only in Palestine but across the Muslim world, with potentially dangerous consequences for global peace and stability. The destruction of Al-Aqsa Mosque or the Dome of the Rock would trigger massive protests across the Islamic world, jeopardize Israel’s diplomatic relations with Muslim-majority countries, and incite a wave of international reactions.

UN’s Position

Under UNESCO’s 1972 Convention for the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage, the Temple Mount and the historic core of Jerusalem are considered part of the world heritage. This implies that any radical changes to the site, including the demolition of existing structures or the construction of new ones, require international consultation and approval.

The destruction of the Al-Aqsa Mosque or the Dome of the Rock would constitute a severe violation of this convention. The Temple Mount is located in East Jerusalem, a territory that the majority of the international community regards as occupied by Israel after the 1967 Six-Day War. According to the Fourth Geneva Convention, the occupying power has no right to alter the character, status, or cultural heritage of occupied territories. Constructing the Third Temple would be interpreted as a breach of international law and would further strain Israel’s already fragile relations with the international community.

Global Reaction

Would the Israeli government truly demolish Islamic holy sites to rebuild the long-destroyed Jewish temple? It is challenging to provide a definitive answer. Any such move by Israel to demolish one or both mosques and begin constructing the Third Temple would provoke intense reactions from the international community. Even countries that have normalized relations with Israel, such as Egypt, the UAE, or Morocco, would be forced to withdraw their recognition. This could lead to escalating conflicts, including terrorist attacks and new wars in the Middle East. Simultaneously, the U.S., the EU, and other Western nations that traditionally support Israel would find themselves in a difficult position, balancing their strategic alliances with the immense global pressure to protect Islamic holy sites.

Islamists frequently exploit the issue of the Temple Mount for propaganda purposes, mobilizing masses in the Islamic world against the West and Israel. It is possible that Islamist terrorists would launch a wave of attacks on Israel, and certain countries like Iran and Turkey might initiate military campaigns against Israel. Such a move could unite many Muslim countries that are otherwise divided due to Sunni-Shia conflicts and other issues. The construction of the Third Temple could spark a regional war that might escalate into a Third World War. Alternatively, it might lead to no serious military clashes beyond terrorist attacks.

In any case, due to these risks, no Israeli politician has yet crossed the Rubicon or decided on a radical act with irreversible consequences. However, the unpredictable dynamics of international relations in the 21st century suggest that no scenario should be ruled out. As long as there is no comprehensive resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, all options remain on the table, no matter how dangerous they may be.