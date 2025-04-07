By Dr. Adfer Shah

India’s prompt response to Myanmar’s earthquake tragedy on March 28, 2025, through Operation Brahma, underscores its adeptness at weaving humanitarian solidarity into regional diplomacy. Sociologically, this intervention illuminates disaster as a crucible for trust-building amidst fractured polities. The Neighbourhood First policy emerges as a mature articulation of cooperative stability, fostering resilience across borders with understated resolve. Simultaneously, the Act East policy reflects India’s seasoned engagement, leveraging cultural kinship to deepen ties with Southeast Asia. By prioritizing empathy over dominance, India subtly recalibrates regional dynamics, offering a compassionate counterpoint to economic hegemonies and redefining crisis response as a diplomatic art.

Introduction

India’s disaster management and mitigation institutions have evolved into a formidable apparatus, reflecting a mature commitment to safeguarding lives and fostering resilience. Over the decades, these bodies have honed their capacity to respond with agility and empathy, transforming crises into opportunities for solidarity. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) stands at the forefront, blending technological precision with a deep understanding of local contexts, a progress that has elevated India’s stature as a regional leader. This institutional strength was vividly demonstrated in the prompt and compassionate response to Myanmar’s earthquake tragedy on March 28, 2025, underscoring India’s readiness to extend hope beyond its borders. When a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar’s Sagaing region on March 28, 2025, India’s Operation Brahma delivered 705 tonnes of aid within days, spotlighting its capacity for rapid disaster response. Beyond immediate relief, this mission advanced India’s Neighbourhood First and Act East policies, reinforcing its stature as a humanitarian and strategic actor in the Indo-Pacific. Yet, its success also invites scrutiny of the broader political and regional currents it navigates.

Disaster as a Regional Catalyst

Natural disasters amplify existing vulnerabilities, and Myanmar’s earthquake was no exception. With over 3,000 lives lost and millions displaced, the crisis compounded the country’s struggles under a 2021 military coup and ethnic strife. India’s swift intervention through Operation Brahma was a deliberate projection of influence, leveraging disaster management to stabilize a neighbour and assert regional leadership.

Mobilizing Relief with Precision

Operation Brahma demonstrated India’s operational efficiency. Within days, six aircraft, five naval vessels, and 200 personnel delivered 665 tonnes of aid—food, medical supplies, and shelter materials—building on earlier assistance of 2,200 metric tons of rice in December 2024. The inclusion of halal-compliant rations and women’s shelters ensured aid met local needs while respecting diversity, reflecting a culturally attuned approach.

NDMA: Swift Guardians of Resilience at Home and Abroad

India’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has emerged as a cornerstone of disaster mitigation, exemplifying a proactive and compassionate approach to crisis management both domestically and on the international stage. Established under the Disaster Management Act of 2005, the NDMA is tasked with formulating policies, plans, and guidelines to ensure a holistic and coordinated response to natural and man-made disasters. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its Chairperson, the NDMA has evolved into a robust institution that not only protects Indian citizens but also extends its expertise and resources to nations in need, reinforcing India’s role as a responsible global player.

At home, the NDMA has been instrumental in reducing the impact of recurring disasters such as cyclones, floods, and earthquakes. Its emphasis on preparedness—through early warning systems, community training, and infrastructure resilience—has saved countless lives. For instance, during Cyclone Amphan in 2020 and subsequent events along India’s eastern coast, the NDMA’s swift evacuation efforts and real-time coordination with state agencies turned potential tragedies into manageable recoveries. The integration of cutting-edge technology, such as AI-driven predictive models and satellite mapping, has further sharpened its ability to anticipate and mitigate risks. Beyond response, the NDMA’s focus on long-term resilience—building flood-resistant homes, restoring ecosystems, and empowering local communities—sets a benchmark for sustainable disaster management.

Abroad, the NDMA has showcased India’s humanitarian commitment with remarkable agility. Operation Brahma, a standout example, saw the delivery of 665 tonnes of aid to disaster-stricken regions via six planes, five warships, and 200 personnel in record time. Whether it’s providing relief to earthquake-hit Myanmar or supporting cyclone-ravaged neighbors like Bangladesh, the NDMA pairs logistical efficiency with cultural sensitivity—think women’s shelters and halal food provisions—earning global goodwill. This marks a significant leap from earlier, less streamlined efforts, such as the 2015 Nepal earthquake response or the 2023 Turkey-Syria mission, highlighting the NDMA’s ability to learn and adapt.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stewardship as NDMA Chairperson deserves immense praise. His decisive leadership and vision have transformed the agency into a proactive force, aligning disaster management with his broader goals of national resilience and international cooperation. PM Modi’s hands-on approach—evident in his push for technological innovation and community-driven solutions—has elevated the NDMA’s stature, making it a model for other nations.

Equally commendable are the contributions of NDMA members like Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain, whose leadership is nothing short of inspirational. A decorated military veteran, Gen Hasnain’s “Winning Hearts and Minds” (WHAM) philosophy—honed during his tenure commanding the 15 Corps in Kashmir—has infused the NDMA with a unique blend of strategic foresight and human-centric governance. His ability to turn conflict into trust in one of India’s most challenging regions now translates into policies that prioritize empathy alongside efficiency, ensuring that disaster response heals as much as it rebuilds.

Other key members, such as Rajendra Singh (the current head of NDMA) and Krishna S. Vatsa further bolster this leadership trio. Singh’s expertise in water management and grassroots mobilization complements Hasnain’s vision, while Vatsa’s experience in post-disaster reconstruction brings a pragmatic lens to recovery efforts. Together, under PM Modi’s guidance, they form a formidable team—each bringing distinct strengths to the table, united by a shared commitment to resilience and compassion.

In essence, the NDMA stands as a swift guardian of hope, its reach extending from Odisha’s coastlines to foreign shores. With PM Modi at the helm and visionaries like Gen Hasnain, Singh, and Vatsa driving its mission, the NDMA not only mitigates disasters but also builds a legacy of trust, innovation, and humanity—a testament to India’s leadership in an uncertain world.

India’s Disaster Management Edge: A Regional Benchmark

India’s disaster management excels through adaptability, scale, and empathy—honed domestically and shared regionally. The NDMA’s multi-hazard readiness, backed by 1.3 million volunteers and 12 NDRF battalions, shone in 2025’s Cyclone Remal response in Odisha, minimizing losses via preemptive evacuations. Regionally, aid to Nepal (2015), Sri Lanka (2017 floods), and now Myanmar highlights logistical agility and cultural nuance—vital in diverse neighborhoods. Prioritizing local ties and inclusivity, India sets a gold standard, merging institutional might with a humanitarian ethos that resonates across South Asia and beyond, reinforcing its first-responder role.

Addressing Inequities in Delivery

Myanmar’s fragmented governance, marked by junta control and ethnic marginalization, risked skewing aid distribution. Operation Brahma mitigated this by channeling relief through local intermediaries—monastic networks and camps—reaching underserved groups like the Chin, Kachin, and Rohingya. This focus on equity highlights a humanitarian ethos, though it raises questions about the sustainability of such solutions in a politically volatile state.

Neighbourhood First: A Policy in Practice

India’s Neighbourhood First Policy stands as a testament to its unwavering commitment to fostering peace, prosperity, and mutual growth across South Asia, weaving a tapestry of trust and collaboration with nations like Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. Rooted in the vision of shared progress, it redefines diplomacy by extending a hand of friendship and cooperation, ensuring that collective resilience and development remain at the heart of India’s foreign engagement. With an eye toward a harmonious and interconnected region, this policy reflects a strategic blend of goodwill and pragmatism, strengthening bilateral bonds while addressing shared challenges such as climate change, security, and trade. Through this approach, India reinforces its role as a dependable partner, prioritizing strong ties with its closest neighbors as the bedrock of regional stability and a bold declaration of solidarity in South Asia’s evolving narrative.

India’s Neighbourhood First policy fosters stability through cooperation, and Operation Brahma exemplified this commitment. Building on efforts like the Kaladan transit project, India reinforced its role as Myanmar’s reliable partner. This approach prioritizes trust over dominance, contrasting with more assertive regional strategies, though its long-term impact depends on consistent engagement amidst Myanmar’s instability.

Act East: Leveraging Cultural Capital

India’s Act East Policy marks a dynamic evolution of its foreign engagement, transforming the earlier Look East Policy into a proactive framework that deepens economic, cultural, and strategic ties with the Indo-Pacific region, positioning India as a pivotal player in Asia’s growth and security landscape.

The Act East policy shaped Operation Brahma’s strategic and cultural dimensions. Ethnic ties between India’s Northeast and Myanmar’s borderlands, alongside Buddhist symbols on aid packages, deepened India’s soft power along the Andaman Sea. This cultural diplomacy distinguishes India’s approach from infrastructure-driven strategies, though its success hinges on translating these gestures into broader economic and security outcomes.

Engaging Myanmar’s Governance Challenges

Delivering aid in Myanmar required navigating its military-led government. Operation Brahma balanced cooperation with the junta and partnerships with ASEAN, ensuring efficient distribution without deepening political entanglements. This pragmatic engagement facilitated access to vulnerable communities, reflecting a calculated neutrality with uncertain long-term implications.

Building Resilience Beyond Relief

With 28 million affected (UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, 2025), Myanmar’s recovery demands sustained effort. Operation Brahma laid groundwork by restoring cultural sites and strengthening ASEAN-India ties, following earlier rice aid in December 2024. This forward-looking stance positions India as a contributor to resilience, though the crisis’s scale tests the depth of such efforts.

Geopolitical Implications of Compassion

Myanmar’s strategic location—sharing a 1,643-kilometer border with India and proximity to the Andaman Islands—elevated Operation Brahma’s significance. India’s humanitarian emphasis subtly bolstered its Indo-Pacific standing, contrasting with China’s economic focus. This approach offers a model of influence rooted in empathy, though India must navigate rising competition to sustain its edge.

Conclusion: Redefining Regional Leadership Through Crisis

Operation Brahma marks a pivotal moment for India’s humanitarian diplomacy, delivering 665 tonnes of aid with efficiency and equity to address Myanmar’s earthquake crisis. By advancing its Neighbourhood First and Act East policies, India has solidified its role as a stabilizing force in the Indo-Pacific. Yet, the mission’s legacy rests on sustaining this goodwill amidst Myanmar’s political fragility and regional rivalries. In a landscape of transactional power, India’s blend of compassion and strategy offers a compelling vision—leadership that prioritizes resilience and trust, setting a benchmark for crisis response in an interconnected world. Beyond its borders, India has tirelessly worked to spread peace, brotherhood, and mutual cooperation with neighbours like Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Myanmar, reinforcing a shared vision of stability.

References

