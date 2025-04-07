The Naga Political Crisis: Ten Years Of Unkept Promises And Betrayal – OpEd

By Ali Mehar

India’s Naga political crisis, the origin of decades of tension, distrust, and unsettled grievances, has become a sour wake-up call on the shattered promises and continuing deceptions of the Modi government and the Naga peace process. Northeastern states have suffered the bane of this crisis long enough, and now many times over it uncovered the duplicity behind the word of the government, i.e., the so-called “Naga Accord.”

On 3rd August 2015, the Indian government made some significant news meant to bring culmination to Nagaland’s prolonged insurgency. “Naga Accord” signing was welcomed as a landmark, with hope that its arrival would put an end to Nagaland’s prolonged insurgency once and for all. Subsequently, the agreement was seen then as a peace and stability breakthrough, not only for Nagaland but for the entire northeast Indian region. The agreement was offered as a compromise by the government and Naga factions, the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM), of greater autonomy, political acceptance, and an end to violence that engulfed the region.

But nearly a decade has passed since that fateful day in 2015, and the assurances in the agreement have not been met. What was touted as a peace breakthrough proved to be an elusive agreement that did not bring the solution that had been promised to the people of Nagaland. The inability or even refusal of the Modi government to proceed on the agreement has betrayed the Naga people, disillusioned them, and further enraged. The inability to proceed and transparency in the peace process have witnessed resentment and suspicion arise, with increasingly more accusations being leveled against the BJP and the government for misleading the people to concentrate on the nature of the deal.

The Modi government, which is BJP-led, has been accused by opposition of betraying the Naga people and indirectly the northeastern people. The Naga Accord, which was one of those that was expected to signal the start of an end to decades of insurgency violence, has ended up exposing the contradictions in the government’s approach to ending the crisis. What was promised to start with to be the final peace deal to bring an end to the insurgency and usher in perpetual peace has today turned into the symbol of failure and unfulfilled promise.

The Modi government, for its part, has persisted in remaining resolute in its assertions of notable progress having been made to bring about the implementation of the agreement. But years down the line, it is clearer than ever before that the 2015 promises were never kept. The political settlement that was promised never came to be, and the Naga people are left wondering whether their leaders were misled or even deliberately misled. The intrigue around the terms of the Framework Agreement only serves to reinforce the Nagaland people’s feelings of betrayal that they were being duped about what precisely are the actual agendas of the government.

The BJP, which had previously been hoping to make an inroad into the northeastern states by positioning itself as the party of peace and development, is now facing an increasing backlash from citizens in Nagaland and other northeastern states. The failure to deliver promises under the Naga Accord has gravely discredited the image of the government and watered down its seriousness regarding resolving long-pending issues in the region.

The Nagaland case is more a situation of a breakdown in the peace process than a failure of it, and indeed an expression of the deeper political currents of the northeastern sub-continent where issues of identity, autonomy, and self-determination bite very, very hard. The people of Nagaland have fought long and hard for political rights and the right to preserve their unique cultural identity in the face of a central government that has been criticized for too blissfully imposing decisions on them regardless of local desire.

The Naga political crisis is bitter reminder of the complexity of the self-determination and autonomy hopes of the region. The answer will not be thrust upon it from outside in a manner contrary to the expectations of the people most exploited by the conflict. The assurances made by the Modi government in the Naga Accord were a step in the right direction, but these cannot be made operational until they are followed through and implemented in the spirit of listening to the Naga people unless the peace process remains one of suspicion and disillusionment.

While the Naga people struggle to trust in the price of the broken promises of the Modi government, it is pertinent to ask if the center is ready to do anything and everything it can so that it would honor its promises or the Naga Accord would be a political sham. The Naga people deserve a political resolution of their dignity, rights, and culture, and the time has come for the government to demonstrate genuine leadership in fulfilling its commitment. So far as it has not, the specter of the Naga political crisis will be casting a long shadow over India’s northeast as a reminder of the left-behind agenda to be closed.