By Peter Rodgers

The world is transitioning from the unipolar order of the post-Cold War era toward a multi-voiced and multi-centered architecture of power. The root of this transformation lies not in the rise of new competitors but in the self-inflicted wounds of the previous hegemon—the United States.

Trump’s unilateralist policies, from weakening international institutions to indiscriminate sanctions, have not only eroded America’s position as the “guardian of the liberal order” but have also made the necessity of breaking free from the dollar-based hegemony a dominant discourse. The key question now is: How can an alternative order based on multipolar cooperation, collective security, and a non-dollar economy be established in response to America’s “divide and rule” strategy? The answer lies in the formation of new power blocs—not ideological ones, but those built on common interests and resistance against hegemonic coercion.

Trump and the Gradual Death of the Liberal Order: From Legitimacy Crisis to Structural Distrust

With the slogan “America First,” Trump has effectively buried the liberal hegemony project. The withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), the Paris Climate Agreement, and the World Health Organization, along with extraterritorial sanctions like CAATSA, have demonstrated that Washington is not the protector of rules but their primary violator. This behavior has had two key consequences: first, the collapse of trust in the United States, and second, a global realization of the need to shift toward an alternative multilateralism instead of American unipolarity. Even Washington’s traditional allies, who were ideologically closest to the American liberal order, now see the U.S. as a source of instability. The wars initiated by the U.S. in the Middle East and North Africa since the early 21st century have now become the greatest threat to its primary ally, Europe. Additionally, countries have realized that survival in the current order requires reducing dependence on the dollar and U.S.-centric security. The more the Trump-era policies imposed coercion, the more they convinced Europe and other nations of the need to move toward new power blocs.

The Eastern Bloc: From BRICS to the Eurasian Union – The Birth of an Alternative

China and Russia now have the opportunity to capitalize on this historic moment by creating parallel institutions to redefine global rules. One such initiative is the expansion of BRICS into BRICS+, which, with the inclusion of Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Ethiopia in 2024, has become a political-economic club representing 46% of the world’s population and 37% of global GDP. The BRICS Development Bank, with $100 billion in capital, now rivals the International Monetary Fund. Additionally, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), with its focus on counterterrorism and extremism, can establish a collective security framework independent of NATO. Given the intensifying economic pressures from Trump’s trade wars, the organization should prioritize broad security-economic cooperation and corridor development over exporting democracy. This could include building a corridor from southern India to Russia (the North-South Transport Corridor) and investing in transnational railway projects within member states, leveraging Iran’s strategic position.

A third key step against America’s maximum-pressure sanctions strategy would be the expansion of bilateral agreements to eliminate the dollar. This includes currency swaps like the rupee-ruble trade between India and Russia, the introduction of China’s digital yuan, and the development of independent payment systems such as China’s CIPS and Russia’s SPFS—measures that can directly challenge dollar dominance. Meanwhile, lifting visa restrictions between member states, enforcing strict membership criteria, and internal purges within the organization to strengthen its independence are crucial for this alternative approach.

This bloc, under the slogan “the right to self-determination without foreign intervention,” could become an attractive pole for countries weary of U.S. sanctions—nations that, in America’s global play, have never been more than expendable extras in Washington’s script.

The Global South: The Africa-Latin America-Asia Alliance and the Networked Economy

The Global South is shifting from the rhetoric of “non-alignment” to pragmatic economic strategies. The first step in this direction is China’s “Belt and Road Initiative” (BRI), which is not merely a trade project but a tool for shifting economic power centers. Countries like Argentina and Bangladesh are seeking alternatives to traditional financial institutions like the IMF, turning instead to the BRICS Development Bank or gold-backed yuan reserves.

However, a crucial lesson for the Global South is the need to replace free-market economics with development-focused economies rooted in national security. Some progress has already been made in this regard through state-backed investment models adopted by multinational corporations like China’s Sinopec and Russia’s Gazprom in collaboration with host governments—an approach that diverges from free-market capitalism. In response to Trump’s pressure tactics, this shift could transform the Global South into a vast, independent bloc capable of asserting itself in global geopolitics.

Alternative Security: From NATO to “Flexible” Defense Pacts

America’s strategy of creating controlled crises (such as in Ukraine and Taiwan) to weaken its rivals is driving nations toward non-NATO security alliances. This shift is evident not only in China’s 2023 agreements with Saudi Arabia and the UAE for security training and drone sales but also in the Russia-Iran nuclear energy partnership, which serves as a model for technology transfer without International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) oversight.

Meanwhile, Turkey and Egypt, under U.S. pressure over the Palestinian issue and Washington’s tacit support for the erasure of Palestinian statehood, are gradually being pulled into a flexible military strategy that distances them from the West—a trajectory that could become much more pronounced. These new security umbrellas, based on selective cooperation, are paving the way for a systemic resistance to Trumpism, which has now become the symbol of America’s geopolitical future.

Of course, internal tensions within these emerging blocs—such as Sino-Indian disputes or Russian-Turkish competition in Syria—are inevitable. However, history suggests that an order built on a shared commitment to “sovereign equality” will ultimately prevail.

The collapse of American hegemony is not a tragedy but an opportunity to redefine global rules in a more just manner. The key to success in this transition is the creation of parallel, non-dollar institutions and collective security frameworks independent of NATO—structures built not on coercion but on the voluntary consent of their members.

Now is the time for nations to move beyond the binary choice of “with us or against us” and embrace a multilayered, flexible architecture of power—one in which Iran and Saudi Arabia can collaborate within BRICS+, where Russia and China can compete within the SCO, without jeopardizing the broader order.

This new world, though imperfect, is at least free from Washington’s hegemonic dictates.