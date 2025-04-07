Trump’s Tariff Policies: Examining The Arguments Of Supporters – OpEd

By Allen Gindler

Recently, I conducted a brief observational study of former-Soviet emigrants’ stance on Trump’s economic policies. I meticulously listened to several YouTube channels hosted by former Soviet individuals who were either doing “solo” commentary or inviting “experts” to shed light on Trump’s MAGA agenda. The vast majority of these channels claim to be analytical, but in reality, they are simple propaganda and agitation outlets. I say these words with positive connotation—propagandizing ideas is a respectable occupation.

Among the so-called “experts,” one can barely find an economist by trade, especially of the free-trade flavor. In this article, I try to analyze their arguments from the right—from the position of libertarianism and the Austrian School of Economics.

Supporters of Donald Trump’s tariff policies have been vocal and unwavering, presenting various arguments to justify the controversial economic strategy implemented during his presidency. There are predominantly four arguments presented by MAGA advocates, each wrapped in layers of nationalism, economic pragmatism, strategic ambiguity, and historical interpretation. However, these arguments warrant close scrutiny regarding their economic validity, strategic effectiveness, and real-world consequences. Let’s dive into each claim, dissect its merits, and explore the evidence—or lack thereof—behind it.

Argument One: Tariffs as Negotiation Tactics

The first argument championed by Trump’s supporters is that his tariff threats are sophisticated negotiation tactics, effectively portraying Trump as a master negotiator engaging in complex, multi-layered strategies often described metaphorically as “4-D chess.” Proponents posit that Trump’s unpredictability and boldness would lead other nations to succumb to U.S. demands, securing advantageous economic deals.

An early illustration often cited was Trump’s interactions with Canada and Mexico regarding tariffs tied to border security and drug trafficking. In 2025, Trump threatened both neighbors with tariffs unless they addressed illegal immigration and drug flows. He later delayed or adjusted these threats based on their responses. Supporters hailed Mexico’s and Canada’s temporary increase in border security—deploying National Guard troops—as a victory. However, critics quickly pointed out a fundamental flaw: border security and trade deficits are unrelated issues, and the tariffs did little to address the economic disparities Trump wished to fix.

Furthermore, this tactic soon revealed its limitations. Both Canada and Mexico retaliated firmly against the tariffs, breaking any perceived strategic advantage. Rather than capitulating, these nations fortified their positions, damaging U.S. economic interests. Tariff threats, coupled with aggressive rhetoric from Trump, inadvertently galvanized nationalistic sentiments abroad, prompting consumers in these countries to voluntarily boycott American goods as a form of patriotic resistance. For instance, Canadian social media campaigns urged citizens to “elbow up,” refraining from buying anything American or traveling to the traditional Canadian destinations in the U.S.

An observant reader can see that exactly such a scenario played out during Trump’s first term, using pretexts such as immigration and drug smuggling. Then, Trump complained that NAFTA was a stupid agreement that cost Americans thousands of jobs. He negotiated a new U.S.-Canada-Mexico agreement, which he praised as a good and fair deal—just seven years after wondering who the “stupid people” were that signed the original bill. The question of why the Trump administration chose not to invoke the agreement’s arbitration mechanisms, and instead escalated the situation into a trade war, remains a mystery.

The practical reality demonstrated that tariffs as negotiation tactics were not as sophisticated or effective as supporters had hoped. No one came to kiss Don’s ring and submitted to his demands. They often backfired, creating unintended diplomatic and economic repercussions that undermined long-term trade relationships. Moreover, Canadians—who had been annoyed by ten consecutive years of Liberal Party rule—wanted change. The conservative, Canadian MAGA movement was poised for an easy victory, until Trump’s uncalled-for, insulting rhetoric against the neighbor backfired. Now Canadians are united under Liberal Party leadership, and polls suggest they are likely to win. The notorious 4-D chess remains what it has always been—an urban myth. As a rule, do not assume 4-D chess if stupidity explains it.

Argument Two: Tariffs as Defensive Measures

The second argument propagated by Trump defenders shifts from negotiation tactics to portraying tariffs as a defensive response rather than aggression. Trump’s advocates claim that the U.S. had been suffering a covert trade war initiated by nearly all other nations, implying that Trump’s tariffs were merely a justified reaction.

Supporters point to longstanding trade imbalances and foreign tariffs imposed on American goods as evidence of this hidden aggression. This perception is reinforced by selective comparisons of tariff rates between nations, suggesting America was disadvantaged in global trade deals. Trump himself articulated these grievances, insisting he was merely responding in kind.

However, closer analysis reveals logical shortcomings. The idea that America has been “victimized” by global trade overlooks the complexity of international trade dynamics. Trade deficits do not necessarily represent losses but often indicate robust consumer demand and strong purchasing power within the U.S. economy. In 2024, the U.S. goods trade deficit reached $1,211,747 billion, yet this reflected American consumers’ preference for affordable imports—hardly a sign of weakness. Economists argue that trade deficits reflect beneficial exchanges where American consumers freely choose lower-cost foreign products, enhancing their own purchasing power and standard of living.

I understand that this sounds paradoxical, and one expert even exclaimed that America was “robbed” since Truman’s time, but he failed to explain how America is still a powerhouse with the greatest GDP and continued growth. You can read a simple, down-to-earth explanation here.

Moreover, labeling tariffs as purely defensive measures conveniently ignores the retaliatory tariffs that harmed American exporters, farmers, and manufacturers. American businesses suffered increased costs, reduced market access, and heightened uncertainty. Just one example. Soybean exports to China plummeted in 2018 due to retaliatory tariffs, costing farmers billions. Thus, Economic Research Service (ERS) of U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated $13.2 billion in revenues lost annually from 2018–19, with most losses felt by producers in the Midwest and by soybean producers.

What exactly makes you believe that this time the outcome will be different? As often attributed to Einstein, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” And indeed, the Tax Foundation estimates that tariffs will reduce after-tax income by an average of 1.9 percent and amount to an average tax increase of more than $1,900 per US household in 2025. They pointed out that the 2025 Trump tariffs are larger than the tax increases enacted under Presidents George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama. Another devastating verdict is that the trade war will reduce U.S. GDP by 0.8% and cost 605,000 full-time jobs. Unfortunately, none of the invited experts ever provide any substantial figures to support their arguments for the tariff war.

Libertarians know that free trade is an ideal that the international economy should strive for, and that ideal is far from being implemented. There are international institutions responsible for that. We know they are not perfect and need reform. The United States needs to lead the world in reforming the World Trade Organization in light of changing circumstances—especially its treatment of so-called developing countries, many of which have developed enough to no longer require preferential treatment. It is difficult to imagine that the U.S. voice is so weak that we cannot promote reforms toward more free trade.

Yes, there are mutual tariffs between nations—and this is no good. But the world economy has adapted to that status quo, just as any organism adapts to its environment. Spiraling the global economy into a new trade war right now is not a good idea at all. We are still feeling the aftermath of the pandemic, and inflationary pressure is already too high. A smart government should know better which battles to pick—and when. Unfortunately, the trade war initiated by Trump was timed badly. He damaged Wall Street, Main Street, America’s global reputation, and more importantly the wellbeing of individuals.

Argument Three: Tariffs as Means to Free Trade

The third justification is arguably the most paradoxical. Trump supporters claim the ultimate goal of tariffs was the elimination of global trade barriers. By plunging the world into tariff-induced turmoil, Trump intended to showcase the destructive nature of trade wars, thereby incentivizing nations to embrace free trade.

While intellectually intriguing, this argument collapses under scrutiny. Trump simultaneously aimed to protect specific American industries—like steel and aluminum—and repatriate manufacturing jobs, goals inherently contradictory to unfettered free trade. But he already tried this during his first term. It is plausible to check the result, isn’t it?

Trump’s tariff experiment between 2018 and 2019 failed to achieve meaningful reshoring. Rather than returning production to the U.S., companies frequently relocated manufacturing from China to other low-cost countries like Vietnam and Malaysia. This time, the Trump administration is attempting to block such economic “escape routes” by imposing global tariffs. But it is impossible to fight objective economic laws—businesses will always seek the most efficient way to produce goods.

The byproduct will be intensified global supply chain disruptions and a chilling effect on long-term investment in the U.S. The uncertainty and transient nature of the American presidency—along with its shifting economic policies—will encourage businesses to wait and hold. High tariffs today could be replaced by low tariffs in just four years, causing the economic rationale for reshoring to evaporate, along with potential investments. Business does not like to be hostage to election cycles.

Argument Four: Historical Prosperity Due to Tariffs

Proponents of Trump’s tariffs also assert a historical argument, claiming that the United States historically prospered because of protectionist tariff policies. They point specifically to periods such as the late 19th and early 20th centuries, arguing that high tariffs—like the McKinley Tariff of 1890—allowed American industries to flourish without competition from cheaper foreign imports.

However, most economists strongly disagree with this interpretation. Economic historians typically argue that the U.S. prospered not because of tariffs but despite their economic burden. America’s rapid industrial growth during these periods can be more accurately attributed to abundant natural resources, a robust influx of immigrant labor, technological innovations—like the steam engine and electricity—and extensive investments in infrastructure, such as railroads. The GDP grew from $13 billion in 1870 to $84 billion in 1910 (in constant dollars), driven by these factors.

Tariffs during these historical periods often resulted in inflated prices, limited consumer choices, and economic inefficiencies by protecting uncompetitive industries. The Smoot-Hawley Tariff of 1930, for instance, exacerbated the Great Depression by slashing global trade by 66%. Far from fueling prosperity, tariffs imposed additional costs that slowed economic growth. America’s economic achievements were accomplished primarily through entrepreneurial activity, innovation, and the efficient allocation of resources—factors independent of and often hindered by high tariffs.

A Misguided Approach

Although Trump supporters passionately defend tariffs as strategic, defensive, historically justified, and ultimately pro-free trade, the real-world results paint a markedly different picture. Tariffs consistently proved ineffective as negotiation tools, incited retaliatory measures, generated significant economic disruptions, and failed to meaningfully repatriate American manufacturing jobs.

Usually, there is an intellectual war between different schools of economics, but on the issue of tariffs, there is a rare unity of opinion—one almost never seen before—as depicted by analysts from the Peterson Institute for International Economics. I often joke that Trump should be given a Nobel Prize in Economics if he pulls it off, because he’s doing something entirely contrary to established economic thought.

In short, the arguments defending Trump’s tariff policies—whether framed as strategic negotiations, defensive reactions, historically justified policies, or tactics aimed at eliminating global tariffs—are undermined by economic realities and logical inconsistencies. Protectionism, however well-intentioned, rarely achieves the promised outcomes, often harming the very economy it intends to protect. The data and outcomes speak for themselves: Trump’s tariff legacy is one of disruption over deliverance.

As with any war, the current trade war will come to an end. The world economy is highly adaptive and will readjust—because the economy, being the collective activity of people, never truly stops. The market will recover in a couple of years, and we will see another growth pattern emerge. But it is very important to understand that this growth will occur not because of tariffs, but despite them.

From Socialism to Statism: A Paradoxical Embrace

How come former Soviet emigrants to the U.S. so enthusiastically support Trump’s policies? Do they understand that autarky, tariffs, and protectionism are measures straight from the leftist playbook? One plausible explanation is that they are latent statists. They find themselves in a paradoxical situation: they genuinely hate socialism but eagerly embrace some of its features. Statism is one of the pillars of socialism. It is a manifestation of collectivism, the very opposite of individual agency—a core principle promoted by libertarianism and embraced by the American Constitution.

Their Soviet upbringing has deeply imprinted itself on their consciousness. They are comfortable with reliance on the state as the ultimate decision-maker for all of society’s problems. Just as Soviets believed that world imperialism was plotting against them, they now believe that globalists are plotting against America. They became ardent soldiers in the trade war, defending American economic sovereignty and its military potential while sacrificing their own well-being.

They seem unable to comprehend that tariff revenue goes into the government’s pocket—not into the pockets of individuals. They gain nothing from it. On the contrary, the assortment of goods shrinks, and prices rise, pensions devastated. Wealth is transferred from individuals and businesses to the state. Even by the notorious “state vs. individual” paradigm used by one of the so-called “experts,” such a trend clearly points to leftist policies.

Another explanation is a lack of formal education in market economics. I hope this article—aside from the inevitable stoning of its author—will make many people think.