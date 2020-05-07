Wave Of Student Arrests In Iran Includes Two High-Profile Winners Of Medals In International Astronomy Olympiad – OpEd

By Hassan Mahmoudi

Two of the most accomplished and internationally recognized students in Iran are among those arrested and tortured as the regime’s fear of an uprising escalates.

The Spokesman of Iran’s Judiciary on Tuesday admitted the arrest of two elite students from the Sharif University of Technology after detaining them for 26 days.

Gholam-Hossein Esmaili who was speaking to reporters said the two students had linked up with the MEK.

Reciting a series of trumped-up charges, Esmaili alleged that the students – who were not named – had engaged in “diversionary actions” and were “attempting to carry out sabotage operations.” “Explosive devices used in sabotage operations were discovered when their homes were searched,” he said.

“Amid the Coronavirus, this was essentially a conspiracy by the enemies; they wanted to wreak havoc in the country, which was fortunately thwarted by the vigilance and timely action of intelligence ministry agents,” Esmaili added.

According to Human Rights Monitor, It seems that the Judiciary spokesman is referring to the 20-year-old award-winning computer science student of Tehran’s Sharif Industrial University, Ali Younesi, and another award-winning physics student, Amir-Hossein Moradi, who were both arrested on April 10.

Amir Hossein Moradi disappeared and Ali Younesi was brought home in the evening of the same day, with injuries and torture marks. The family of Ali Younesi says he was assaulted and injured by the twelve security agents.

After a few hours, his parents were taken away with him and interrogated for hours under pressure.

Ali Younesi who was the winner of the gold medal in the International Astronomy Olympiad in 2018 in China is twenty years old and a second-year computer science student at Tehran’s Sharif Industrial University.

Amir Hossein Moradi also won the Olympiad silver medal in 2017.

On May 6, the Human Right Monitor-Iran announced the names of 18 others, among the many who have been arrested, as follows:

Mohammad Reza Ashrafi Samani, Isfahan

Nahid Fat’halian, Tehran

Kamran Rezaeifar, Tehran

Sepehr Imam Jomeh, Tehran

Parastoo Mo’ini, Tehran

Zahra Safaei, Tehran

Bijan Kazemi, Kuhdasht

Forough Taghipour, Tehran

Marzieh Farsi, Tehran

Massoud Rad, Tehran

Mohammad Mehri, Qom

Somayeh Bidi, Karaj

Mohammad Hassani, Karaj

Rasool Hassanvand, Khorramabad

Gholam Ali Alipour, Amol

Mehran Gharabaghi, Behbahan

Majid Khademi, Behbahan

Saeed Rad, Semnan

HRM added that the National Council of Resistance – Iran (NCRI)’s leader emphasized that the detainees are subject to torture and face execution, as well as in danger of being exposed to Coronavirus, and urged the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the High Commissioner for Human Rights, and the Human Rights Council, as well as the international human rights organizations to take urgent action to secure the release the detainees and to send international missions to visit the regime’s prisons and meet with these prisoners.

At the same time, the NCRI said in a statement, ” The clerical regime must publish the names of all the detainees and respect all their rights by the international conventions to which it is a party. Torture and ill-treatment of political prisoners are well-known practices of the regime. Since December 2017 uprising, a significant number of prisoners have been murdered under torture. The regime maintains silence and engages in a cover-up about the fate of these prisoners. And when compelled to say anything, it claims they have committed suicide and killed themselves.”