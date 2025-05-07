Edge Of Conflict: Strategic Implications Of India’s Reprisal Strike On Pakistan – Analysis

By Prof. Harish K. Thakur

Exactly two weeks following the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, 2025, India conducted a series of targeted military strikes on locations within Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

The strikes, codenamed Operation Sindoor, were executed as part of India’s stated commitment to ensure that the perpetrators of the April 22nd attack—an incident that resulted in the deaths of 28 Indian nationals, including several foreign citizens—would be duly punished.

In the early hours of May 7, 2025, between 01:05Am to 01:30AM, the Indian military launched 24 precision missile strikes against nine identified terrorist sites located in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK). These sites notably included Muridke and Bahawalpur, long recognized as operational strongholds of the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist organizations, respectively. According to Indian defense reports, the strikes resulted in the deaths of over 70 militants and left more than 60 others critically wounded, substantially degrading the operational capacities of these groups.

While Indian official sources framed the strikes as a legitimate act of reprisal under the principle of self-defence, Pakistani media outlets reported civilian casualties, confirming at least 26 fatalities, including that of a child. In response, Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shahbaz Sharif, condemned the strikes as “an act of war,” vowing that the aggression “would not go unpunished.”

This latest military action represents yet another chapter in the protracted and fraught relationship between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. Historically, episodes such as the Kargil conflict of 1999, the military standoff of 2001–2002, and the cross-border operations of 2016 and 2019 have illustrated the persistent volatility and deep-seated mistrust that characterize bilateral relations between India and Pakistan. Each confrontation not only exacerbates existing tensions but also raises the spectre of escalation into a broader conflict.

The current episode is symbolic of a longstanding pattern in South Asian security dynamics, wherein acts of cross-border terrorism trigger swift military responses, bringing the region perilously close to the brink of conventional or even nuclear confrontation. As such, while Operation Sindoor may be interpreted by India as a decisive move, which has a unanimous backing of all the parties and people, to deter future terrorist actions, it simultaneously heightens the risk of retaliatory escalation, with profound implications for regional stability and international security.

Global Reactions: Diplomacy, Division, and Strategic Calculations

Amid heightened fears of a broader military escalation, the international community has issued urgent calls for restraint from both India and Pakistan. Reactions to India’s precision strikes have been mixed. While there is near-unanimous condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, 2025, most states have urged both parties to exercise restraint and avoid a full-scale war. The global response reveals a complex mosaic of geopolitical alignments, with many nations adopting a neutral stance. Notably, the Arab world has largely refrained from taking a definitive position, reflecting traditional diplomatic balancing acts in South Asia. However, a discernible divergence has emerged, with Israel and Turkey aligning with India and Pakistan, respectively.

The division appears broadly along existing geopolitical divisions. Members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD), along with segments of the European Union, have expressed cautious support for India’s right to self-defense, framing the strikes within the broader discourse of counterterrorism. In contrast, authoritarian regimes and states with strategic ties with Pakistan, particularly China and Turkey, have been more vocally critical of India’s military action. China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs characterized the Indian strikes as “regrettable” and urged both New Delhi and Islamabad to act in the interest of regional peace and stability. Emphasizing its opposition to all forms of terrorism, Beijing nevertheless reiterated its call for restraint and non-escalation, reflecting its dual interest in regional stability and solidarity with Pakistan (Hindustan Times, May 7, 2025).

The United States response has been cautiously balanced. President Donald Trump characterized the developments as a “situation of shame” between India and Pakistan, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the importance of a peaceful resolution, affirming ongoing engagement with both governments. Rubio stated: “I am monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan closely. I echo the President’s comments that this should end swiftly, and we will continue to engage both Indian and Pakistani leadership to seek a peaceful resolution” (Reuters, May 7, 2025). The United Nations also expressed deep concern. A spokesperson for Secretary-General António Guterres stressed that the global community “cannot afford another war today between India and Pakistan,” reiterating the need for “maximum military restraint” (Reuters, May 7, 2025). Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi condemned the Pahalgam attack unequivocally but urged both states to de-escalate through dialogue to safeguard South Asia’s peace and stability.

Meanwhile, Russia’s foreign ministry reaffirmed its commitment to bilateral conflict resolution frameworks, referencing the Simla Agreement (1972) and the Lahore Declaration (1999). Moscow has exchanged the same Indian stance in the case of Russo-Ukrainian war, as it called for disputes to be resolved through “peaceful, political, and diplomatic means” (Hindustan Times, May 7, 2025). At the same time, Israel expressed strong support for India’s right to self-defense, with Ambassador Reuven Azar emphasizing that “terrorists have nowhere to hide.” Conversely, Turkey reiterated its solidarity with Pakistan. Reports confirmed Turkish naval and air force presence in Karachi, with a C-130 aircraft delivering combat gear—a move symbolizing Ankara’s deeper strategic involvement (Times of India, May 2025). The presence of Turkish force around Karachi stimulates a more serious thinking for India’s West-Asian policy.

The Indian strikes represent a significant escalation within South Asia’s already volatile security environment. This military action, positioned as retaliation for a pattern of cross-border terrorism, has reignited fears of a conflict spiral between two nuclear-armed states. The immediate risk lies in the potential for rapid military escalation, underscored by India’s swift initiation of large-scale mock-drill exercises only being followed after 1971 war.

Geopolitically, a renewed India-Pakistan conflict could destabilize the wider region, potentially drawing in major external actors. China, as Pakistan’s strategic partner, may recalibrate its military posture along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), while the United States, Russia, and multilateral organizations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) may be compelled to intensify diplomatic interventions to forestall further deterioration. The QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) primarily focuses on Indo-Pacific security, maritime cooperation, and counterbalancing China’s influence, not on South Asia’s bilateral conflicts. It has no formal mandate or mechanism to intervene in India-Pakistan disputes. Analysts note its silence on such issues reflects its limited regional purview (Brewster, 2022). However, the alliance may ignite a review, to incorporate larger Indian interest vis a vis China. The current situation in South Asia highlights how delicate the balance of deterrence is and how important it is for the international community to remain diplomatically engaged in order to prevent a full-scale war.

South Asia: A Theatre of Tech-Test

Another critical dimension of the conflict is South Asia’s emerging role as a prominent theatre for testing advanced military technologies. The Indian strike on Pakistan has effectively transformed the region into a proving ground for technological and military capabilities. While the focus has largely been on fighter jets and drones, other strategic components also play a significant role. Pakistan fields U.S.-supplied F-16s and the JF-17 Thunder—co-developed with China—while India operates Russian Sukhoi-30 MKI aircraft, French-origin Rafale fighter jets, and a suite of precision-guided munitions and advanced surveillance systems.

The JF-17, designed as a cost-effective multirole combat aircraft, reflects Pakistan’s strategic pivot toward defense self-reliance with substantial Chinese technological support (Small, 2015). What began as a tactical military engagement has evolved into a live demonstration of sophisticated aerial warfare systems. This confluence of cutting-edge military technologies from both China and Western powers within an active conflict zone underscores the complex international defense architecture shaping South Asia. It also highlights the broader geopolitical competition among global arms suppliers, whose market stakes are directly influenced by these real-world operational showcases.

Holding the Nerve: Strategic Restraint and Long-Term Imperatives

India must critically assess the fiscal and strategic strains that sustained defense mobilization imposes on its national budget. Although India currently holds a significant economic and military advantage, prolonged escalation risks undermining its trajectory of economic growth, which is positioning the country as a leading global power in the coming decades. India also possesses leverage to reconsider the terms of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), widely regarded as a historical miscalculation from the 1960s. At present, Pakistan’s position is notably fragile, relying heavily on support from Turkey, Azerbaijan, and China. This juncture may also present opportunities for insurgent movements such as the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) to intensify efforts toward the separation of Balochistan, alongside potential unrest in Sindh and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK).

Domestically, India faces complex challenges, including political pressures to project strength, which can constrain diplomatic flexibility. Nevertheless, there appears to be broad national consensus supporting the government’s actions at this critical juncture. While limited military engagements may achieve short-term tactical objectives or satisfy domestic political imperatives, the broader risks of escalation remain profound and multifaceted. The potential for unintended consequences, including miscalculations, expanded conflict zones, and significant international ramifications, highlights the imperative for measured restraint and strategic foresight.

Sustainable peace and regional stability demand more than episodic conflict management; they require a reinvigorated commitment to robust diplomatic engagement and confidence-building measures. Central to this is the need for the final settlement of the contentious issues, particularly the Kashmir. Indian stand is quite clear that with the occupation of POK the things would be settled, and the attempts of Pakistan, Turkey and few more Muslims states to internationalise Kashmir could be permanently curbed.

In the meantime the Chinese sponsored CPEC (China and Pakistan Economic Corridor) as part of its BRI project is India’s biggest challenge. What worries India more is the military presence of China at Scardu that has to be strategically dealt to evacuate the POK. Huge protests have been witnessed in POK against the mismanagement of funds and corrupt practices and discriminatory policies of Pakistan, which could be channelized to strengthen Indian position. Supporting local dissent (e.g., in Gilgit-Baltistan) and enhancing border infrastructure also serve as indirect means to challenge Pakistan’s hold without immediate conflict escalation. More importantly, a lead in science and technology offers a lead in military and defence, for which an increased R&D budget is the need. The author has been arguing for re-evaluation of Indian budgetary provisions in the case of education, research, Innovation and development.

References