Gulf Tour, Trump Style: Weapons, Capital, And New Calculations – OpEd

By Haluk Direskeneli

Following his election victory and return to the White House for a second term, Donald Trump is making his first overseas visit from May 13 to 15, with stops in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar. This isn’t just a diplomatic courtesy call—it’s a classic Trump maneuver centered on arms deals, major investment agreements, and strategic calculations.

Trump’s foreign policy approach is simple but effective: a transactional model. He sells weapons, attracts investment. At home, it boosts employment; abroad, it projects power. We saw the first example of this in 2017. Now comes act two—but this time, the world is more complex: power dynamics have shifted, and there are more players on the stage.

The visit’s agenda includes fighter jets and drone systems with Saudi Arabia; air defense and cybersecurity with the UAE; and naval cooperation with Qatar. Talks are also underway to channel Gulf capital into U.S. infrastructure, energy, and tech investments. Trump is determined to back American industry with Gulf money.

Where does Turkey stand in this equation?

Turkey’s position is critical in this emerging economic axis between the Gulf and the U.S. We can either be an active player or a passive observer. In the past, Turkey had a direct, albeit turbulent, relationship with the U.S.—this channel might reopen in the new era. Our NATO membership, geopolitical location, and strategic role in energy corridors remain valuable assets.

Recent thawing in Turkey-Gulf relations is also noteworthy. This momentum could accelerate after Trump’s visit. Gulf investment may flow toward Turkey, and the U.S. might seek to play a behind-the-scenes role. A new economic triangle between Ankara, Washington, and Riyadh could emerge.

But potential alone isn’t enough. Turkey must define a clear and resolute strategy and turn economic collaborations into concrete projects. Otherwise, capital will head elsewhere, and arms deals will be made in other markets.

Trump’s return to the presidency marks a new era in international relations—one driven more by interests than ideology. This landscape presents both opportunities and risks for Turkey. That’s why this Gulf tour deserves close attention—because it’s not just about F-15s on the table, but also about the rules of the new global order.

Is a Turkey visit on the agenda?

It’s not yet confirmed whether Trump will include Turkey in his Middle East tour. But signs are positive. In a May 5 phone call, Trump described his conversation with President Erdoğan as “very good and productive,” and mutual invitations for visits were discussed. Agreements were reportedly reached on cooperation regarding Ukraine, Syria, and Gaza.

According to CNN Arabic, the Trump administration is considering adding Turkey to the Gulf tour. While no final decision has been made, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt confirmed the possibility, stating, “We are still finalizing the President’s international itinerary. Saudi Arabia is confirmed, but other countries may be added.”

Turkey has a real opportunity to take an active role in this diplomatic and economic game. The positive tone between Erdoğan and Trump could pave the way for a visit. It would be wise to watch developments closely.