Hegseth Underscores Importance Of Special Ops Community At Annual Conference

By DoD News

By Matthew Olay

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Tuesday highlighted the importance and significance of the U.S. special operations forces community while delivering a keynote speech at the Special Operations Forces 2025 annual conference in Tampa, Florida.

“I cannot tell you how humbled I am to be in this room amongst the absolute and very best that our country produces,” Hegseth said.

“You can pick any other ballroom in this country — including in Washington, D.C. — and you’re not going to find the likes of Americans like we have in this room. … It’s an absolute honor … to be here with you,” he continued.

The secretary began his remarks by pointing out how SOF significantly contributes to the nation’s security, both at home and abroad. He noted that, in the past six months, SOF has eliminated over 500 terrorists who were a direct threat to the homeland.

“And alongside global SOF partners, your team has captured at least another 600 terrorists. So, it starts and ends with the homeland; that’s why we do this,” he added.

Additionally, Hegseth pointed out that presidentially directed SOF missions have increased by 200% in the past three years.

“SOF has answered the call, and SOF has risen to the challenge every single time,” he said, adding, “They’re doing this day in and day out, around the world and around the clock. … Most of you in this room have done just that.”

Hegseth said SOF brings unique capabilities overseas by leveraging critical partnerships that contribute to deterring China from conflict with the U.S.

“We have to convince [Chinese President] Xi Jinping that today is not the day to test the United States’ resolve, and SOF underpins deterrence in the Indo-Pacific [region],” Hegseth said, adding that, at the same time, SOF is preparing the battlefield and standing ready to help conventional U.S. forces prevail if China were to choose conflict.

The secretary then shifted focus to how SOF contributes to his core priorities of restoring the warrior ethos, rebuilding the military and reestablishing deterrence.

He said recruitment numbers are rising because the country’s young people work hard to make themselves better in a meritocratic environment.

“[Young recruits are] looking for adventure, camaraderie, risk [and] danger. They want to push themselves and test themselves against others. They want to flourish in an environment that embraces hard work and discipline and the warrior ethos. Special operators know a thing or two about all of those,” he said.

Hegseth also thanked the SOF community for maintaining such high physical standards, noting that standards must be high throughout the armed services.

“The standards need to be high, and they need to be gender neutral,” he said. “If you can do the job, you’re in that formation. And if you can’t, you’re not. That is restoring the warrior ethos, and it’s something we’re seeing across all formations that the troops are responding to.”

Hegseth said the entire SOF community plays a critical role in rebuilding the military.

“Special operations forces have long operated like a tech startup. You’re agile and nimble, lean and lethal, and you leverage innovation to get more capability,” he told the crowd.

He also discussed the role acquisition plays in rebuilding the military and thanked the hundreds of defense industry companies participating in this year’s SOF Week, calling them “an essential part of the global special operations network.”

Regarding deterrence, Hegseth said SOF’s ability to work alongside international partners “pays huge dividends” regarding America’s security.

“Our partners … are central to how SOF works. They have to believe that America is strong; that peace through strength is real,” he said. “Then they want to come into our orbit and be force multipliers,” he added.

Hegseth assured the SOF community that they have the nation’s support.

“The best gift I can give you is getting up every day, working as hard as I can with my staff … to ensure you have everything you need,” he said.

“Your commander in chief, your secretary of defense, and your country are behind you, because we are beyond grateful for what you [and] your families give on behalf of this nation.”