India Finally Sees Its Invisible Social Walls – OpEd

By Dr. Fr. John Singarayar and UCA News

(UCA News) — On April 30, the Indian government announced a decision that will reverberate through the nation’s social fabric for generations: the upcoming national census will include comprehensive caste data for the first time since 1931.

This watershed policy shift, declared by Federal Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, promises to reshape how India understands and addresses its most persistent social divisions.

Since independence, India’s leaders have deliberately avoided counting caste in national censuses, except for Scheduled Castes and Tribes. The idealistic hope was that by not measuring caste, India might eventually transcend it.

Reality proved more stubborn. Caste has remained a powerful force in Indian life — influencing marriages, job opportunities, political alliances, and educational access. The absence of data did not diminish caste’s impact; it only made addressing caste-based inequalities more difficult.

The current reservation system, which sets aside positions in government jobs, educational institutions, and elected bodies for disadvantaged groups, operates within a 50 percent cap mandated by the Supreme Court.

Without current data on the size and condition of these communities, questions about the system’s fairness have persisted. Fresh data could fuel demands to revise these quotas, particularly from communities who feel underrepresented.

For India’s Christian community, which comprises approximately 2.3 percent of the population, the caste census presents both opportunities and challenges. Many Indian Christians, particularly those from Dalit backgrounds, face a complex intersection of religious and caste-based discrimination.

Despite conversion to Christianity, many Dalit Christians continue to experience social exclusion based on their ancestral caste identity. Currently, they are excluded from Scheduled Caste reservations, which are limited to Hindus, Sikhs, and Buddhists — a policy that Christian advocacy groups have long challenged as discriminatory.

The caste census could provide crucial data on the socioeconomic conditions of Christian communities across caste lines, potentially strengthening arguments for extending reservation benefits to Dalit Christians.

Church leaders and Christian civil society organizations have cautiously welcomed the census, hoping it will illuminate disparities that have remained statistically invisible.

However, some Christian leaders express concern that heightened focus on caste identities could complicate the community’s internal dynamics, potentially reinforcing divisions that many congregations have worked to overcome.

For the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), embracing the caste census represents a strategic pivot. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who once reportedly dismissed advocates of caste enumeration as “Urban Naxals” (alleged sympathizers of the left-wing Naxal rebels), now frames it as aligned with his vision of inclusive governance.

This shift reflects electoral realities — in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP saw erosion of support among OBC (other backward caste) and SC (scheduled caste or Dalit) voters in crucial states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The opposition, meanwhile, claims the decision as validation of their long-standing demands. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who made caste census a centerpiece of his recent campaigns, welcomed the announcement but pressed for clear timelines and adequate funding.

The opposition narrative suggests the BJP has co-opted their agenda after resisting it for years, motivated by recent electoral setbacks rather than genuine conviction.

Beyond politics, the census holds transformative potential for policy-making. Accurate data could illuminate disparities in income, education, and health across castes, enabling more targeted interventions.

Smaller OBC groups, often overshadowed by dominant castes within the broader category, might gain visibility and access to tailored welfare schemes. The data could inform debates about reservation policies and potentially lead to constitutional amendments expanding quotas.

Yet the path forward is fraught with challenges. Enumerating caste is complex — requiring trained personnel, standardized classifications, and robust data systems.

For religious minorities like Christians, the process raises additional questions about how their communities will be categorized and counted. Will the census acknowledge caste divisions within Christian communities? Will it recognize the unique challenges faced by Christian converts from disadvantaged castes? The answers could significantly impact how Christian communities access welfare programs and representation.

At a deeper level, the decision raises fundamental questions about the caste’s place in modern India. Supporters argue that confronting caste through data collection is essential to dismantling its inequities — you cannot address what you do not measure. Critics worry that officially categorizing citizens by caste might entrench these identities further, reinforcing divisions in a nation striving for unity.

For India’s pluralistic democracy, navigating religious and caste identities simultaneously represents a profound challenge. The census offers an opportunity to recognize the complex realities of communities like Dalit Christians who exist at these intersections.

Whether this recognition translates into more equitable policies will depend on political will and a commitment to constitutional principles of equality regardless of religious affiliation.

As India prepares for this historic exercise, the stakes could hardly be higher.

For religious minorities, including Christians, the census represents both promise and uncertainty — a chance for greater visibility and inclusion, but also potential vulnerability in a political climate often charged with religious tensions.

For all Indians, it offers a more honest reckoning with social realities that have persisted despite decades of constitutional commitments to equality.

In choosing to count caste after decades of avoidance, India acknowledges a fundamental truth: meaningful progress requires honest confrontation with social realities, however uncomfortable. If implemented with integrity and sensitivity to the complex interplay of religious and caste identities, the census could mark a significant step toward the more equitable and inclusive society that India’s founders envisioned.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.