By Sudhanshu Roy

In the early hours of last night, South Asia was jolted by alarming news: India launched an unprovoked military strike inside Pakistan’s territory, a brazen act of aggression that was swiftly met with a powerful and proportionate response from Pakistan’s armed forces. Reports indicate that Pakistan successfully downed seven Indian jets and drones during its defensive operation. While Pakistan’s swift action reestablished deterrence, the gravity of India’s reckless move cannot be overstated—it represents a flagrant violation of international law and threatens the fragile peace of the region.

India’s action is not merely a hostile act between two neighboring states; it constitutes a direct breach of the United Nations Charter, which strictly prohibits the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state. Article 2(4) of the Charter is unambiguous: states must refrain from the threat or use of force in their international relations. By launching a cross-border attack without provocation, without authorization from the UN Security Council, and outside any recognized legal justification such as self-defense, India has violated this cardinal principle of international law.

Under customary international law and various international conventions, India’s strike fits the definition of aggression. The 1974 UN General Assembly Resolution 3314 defines aggression as “the use of armed force by a State against the sovereignty, territorial integrity or political independence of another State.” India’s night attack falls squarely within this definition. There was no armed attack by Pakistan against India that could justify an Indian response under Article 51 of the UN Charter, which recognizes the inherent right of self-defense. Nor was there any Security Council resolution authorizing the use of force. India acted unilaterally, preemptively, and illegally, setting a dangerous precedent in a region already rife with historical tensions.

This is not the first time India has acted outside the bounds of international law. The 2019 Balakot airstrikes were similarly conducted without evidence, without international endorsement, and without legal justification. Once again, New Delhi’s leadership seems willing to violate the norms of international conduct for short-term political gain, risking long-term regional instability.

The international legal system exists not only to prevent war but to ensure accountability and predictability in state behavior. When a state chooses to ignore these rules, it undermines the very foundations of the international order. India’s actions last night did exactly that. Pakistan’s response, in contrast, was calibrated and defensive. By successfully intercepting and downing seven Indian aircraft and drones, Pakistan acted within its sovereign right to self-defense. International law is clear: a state has the right to defend its territory and people from armed aggression. Pakistan’s measured retaliation aimed solely at neutralizing the immediate threat, avoiding civilian casualties, and restoring deterrence.

What is equally troubling is the muted response from major global powers and international organizations. Had the roles been reversed, had Pakistan launched an unprovoked strike inside India, global headlines would have been dominated by calls for condemnation and sanctions. Yet India’s actions are often excused, rationalized, or ignored by Western capitals eager to court India as a strategic partner. This double standard must end. International law cannot be selectively applied. Aggression must be condemned regardless of the perpetrator. The UN Security Council, the UN Secretary-General, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and other multilateral platforms must urgently demand an explanation from India and press for accountability.

Despite this grave provocation, Pakistan remains committed to peace and dialogue. Islamabad has consistently advocated for resolving disputes through negotiation, whether on Kashmir or other bilateral issues. Pakistan’s leadership understands that conflict between two nuclear neighbors is not an option—it is a collective suicide pact for the region. However, peace cannot be achieved if one party continues to flout international norms and provoke military escalation. India must be made to understand that international relations are governed by law, not by unilateralism or brute force. Its leadership must abandon militaristic adventurism and return to the path of diplomacy.

History will judge nations not by their might but by their adherence to principles. By launching an illegal attack, India has placed itself on the wrong side of international law and moral responsibility. Pakistan, in defending its sovereignty, has upheld its legal and ethical obligations. The world must now choose: will it stand with the rule of law, or will it allow aggression to go unchecked? If international law is to mean anything, it must mean something when violated by powerful states, not just the weak.