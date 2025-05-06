Smoke billows following Israeli strike on Yemen’s Sana’a. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Smoke billows following Israeli strike on Yemen’s Sana’a. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

1 Middle East World News 

Israel Strikes Yemen In Second Round Of Attacks In 24 Hours

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

The Israeli regime on Tuesday attacked Yemen’s Sana’a airport after issuing a threat that warned people in the area to “immediately evacuate”, fewer than 24 hours after it bombed the Arab country’s Hudaydah Port. 

Israel has carried out air raids targeting Sana’a International Airport and several other sites in Yemen, Al Masira TV reported on Tuesday.

Footage of the aftermath of the airport attack, verified by Al Jazeera, showed large clouds of dark smoke rising into the air over the capital.

Sana’a airport is known as the main gateway to the Arab country.

Among the other sites targeted are a cement factory to the north of the capital and a power station in the Bani al-Harith area.

The Israeli regime gave a rare warning before the strike. This was the first time it issued a warning for Yemen, similar to ones it had issued for Lebanon and Gaza.

Israel’s Monday attack on Hudaydah targeted the main port where much of the humanitarian aid gets into Yemen.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency, which claims to be a private news agency in Iran but is reported be close to the IRGC, was launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *