Myanmar’s Ta’ang Army Says It Won’t Give Up Territory Despite Junta, Chinese Pressure

By RFA

An ethnic army that has been fighting a 10-year battle against Myanmar’s military in Shan state said it refused a request from the junta to hand back captured territory despite joint pressure from the military regime and China.

The Ta’ang National Liberation Army, or TNLA has captured 12 towns in the eastern state and others in Mandalay region, including the ruby-rich town of Mogok.

The TNLA, the armed branch of the Palaung State Liberation Front, said its representatives were invited to several rounds of China-brokered talks in the southwest city of Kunming where junta officials demanded the return of land captured by rebel forces.

At the talks on April 28 and 29, a delegation led by PSLF Lt. Gen. Ta Joke Ja and another led by junta Lt. Gen. Ko Ko Oo, were joined by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs special envoy Deng Xijun.

The PSLF/TNLA requested a cessation of airstrikes and heavy artillery attacks on its territory, free movement for the population in areas it controls and the reopening of border trade with China.

Junta officials asked the TNLA to withdraw from territory captured since the coup, including Nawnghkio, Hsipaw, Kyaukme and Mogok, the army said in a statement published on Friday but the ethnic army refused.

“From our side, we just can’t agree to the junta’s demand of surrendering Mogok and other towns. We can’t surrender yet,” TNLA spokesperson Lway Yay Oo told reporters at the online press conference on Sunday. “We’re carrying out the same actions as before.”

RFA contacted the Chinese embassy in Yangon for more information on the discussions, but it did not respond by the time of publication.

The next peace talks will be in August.

China has long maintained an interest in settling Myanmar’s more than-four year civil war peacefully. However, officials in the border town of Ruili sent threats to armed groups when conflict began to spill over the border in August.

“I have to say that there have been threats. I think everyone will remember the letter that the Ruili government sent,” Lt. Gen. Ta Pan La said. “Not only that, they regularly use pressure, both verbally and through other means, rather than direct threats.”

The junta has continued to bomb TNLA-controlled territory, including Mogok, Nawnghkio and Kyaukme, the TNLA said in a statement published on Monday, adding that the civilian population had fled, with further details to come.

RFA contacted junta spokesperson Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun for more information on the attacks and negotiations, but he did not answer the phone.