South Asia’s Nuclear Temptation – OpEd

By Haris Gul

The recent terrorist ambush in Pahalgam, Kashmir—resulting in the deaths of non-Muslim tourists by five armed militants near Pahalgam in the Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir in which 26 civilians were killed on 22 April 2025 —has once again exposed the fragility of peace in South Asia. A moment of bloodshed in a contested valley has the potential to become a geopolitical earthquake, threatening to shake the foundations of a region already riddled with mistrust, militarization, and memories of war. The real danger, however, is not just another standoff along the Line of Control. It is the slow, creeping march toward a nuclear misadventure.

In a region where both India and Pakistan possess nuclear weapons, even a localized attack can trigger a chain reaction of miscalculations. We have seen this before. In 1999, the Kargil War brought the two nuclear powers to the brink. In 2001, the Indian Parliament attack mobilized nearly a million soldiers on both sides of the border. And in 2019, following the Pulwama suicide bombing, India’s retaliatory Balakot airstrikes—and Pakistan’s response—reminded the world just how close we are to catastrophe.

What’s different today is the erosion of diplomatic safety nets and the hardening of political ideologies. India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has adopted a doctrine of preemptive military strikes and strategic ambiguity. Pakistan, under pressure from economic decline and a politically emboldened military, is unlikely to back down from confrontation, especially when faced with accusations it deems baseless or politically motivated.

The Pahalgam attack fits a dangerous pattern. Without clear evidence, the Indian media and political establishment have already pointed fingers at Pakistan. The optics are powerful, especially in a volatile political climate. But what if the next retaliation kills civilians? What if it crosses a red line—real or imagined? What if it provokes a wider war?

Nuclear doctrines in South Asia are opaque, and both countries maintain first-use or ambiguous postures. India’s “Cold Start” doctrine envisions swift, limited strikes that avoid full-scale war. Pakistan has countered with the development of tactical nuclear weapons to deter even conventional incursions. But when escalation ladders are so short and military pride so entrenched, the line between limited conflict and nuclear exchange becomes perilously thin.

It is not a question of whether either nation wants nuclear war. It is whether they can avoid stumbling into one.

There are no hotlines that guarantee calm. There are no formal arms control agreements between the two nations. Diplomatic channels are often shut down in anger or suspended in political theater. Backchannel diplomacy exists, but it is reactive, not institutionalized. Meanwhile, the region’s youth grow up on stories of martyrdom and betrayal, not peace and coexistence.

The international community watches with caution, but rarely with urgency. The West’s focus has shifted toward China and the Indo-Pacific. Afghanistan is a ghost of past failures. South Asia is often considered a dangerous but manageable powder keg—until it isn’t.

A single militant attack, perhaps carried out by actors with no state backing, can unravel peace. It can validate extremists who seek to sabotage dialogue. It can empower hawks who thrive on perpetual hostility. And worst of all, it can tempt national leaders into proving their strength through war, rather than diplomacy.

We must not wait for a mushroom cloud to realize the danger. The time to de-escalate is not when missiles are in the air. It is now.

India and Pakistan must reestablish military hotlines, resume diplomatic engagement at all levels, and cooperate on intelligence sharing—particularly in cases involving terrorism. They must acknowledge that nuclear weapons are not symbols of prestige but instruments of annihilation. Most importantly, they must recognize that their destinies are intertwined—not in rivalry, but in restraint.

In the silence that follows the gunfire in Pahalgam, there lies a choice: continue walking the tightrope of vengeance, or take a step back from the edge.

South Asia has seen war. It may not survive the next one.