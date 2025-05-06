The Libertarian Party Is On The Verge Of ‘Full Collapse,’ Party Chairman Tells Board – OpEd

By Adam Dick

In a Friday message to board members of the Libertarian National Committee that oversees the United States Libertarian Party, party Chairman Steven Nekhaila wrote that “This board may very well be the last one standing between the Libertarian National Committee and full collapse.”

If Nekhaila’s assessment of the situation — which he wrote is backed by a recent operational report prepared by Strategists, Inc. — is correct, then only about 12 months remain, given the next board election will be in May of 2026, to save the party.

The Libertarian Party was founded in 1971. Nekhaila took over as chairman in February of this year after the resignation of Angela McArdle who had been chairman since May of 2022

Nekhaila listed in his message to the board some steps he thinks should be taken to save the party. In the meantime, his assessment is that the party’s situation is a big mess:

“We are an organization in dysfunction. We are bleeding every month. Our membership is in decline. Donor trust is shattered. Our staff, the few left, are overworked, underpaid, and somehow still showing up while we play political games and throw sand in the gears.“

Jordan Willow Evans provided some additional context regarding Nekhaila’s message and the party’s situation in a Saturday article at Independent Political Report.

In September of 2023, I opined that the November of 2024 election would be “put up or shut up time” for the US Libertarian Party. I noted that the party continuing to place most its focus on activities astray from its election candidates and campaigns threatened to lead people to consider the party a failure. Six months after that election, things are not looking good for the US Libertarian Party.