The Perils Of Weaponizing Water: Why Suspending The Indus Waters Treaty Is A Dangerous Proposition – OpEd

By Altaf Moti

The Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), a remarkably resilient agreement that has weathered wars and persistent bilateral tensions between India and Pakistan for over six decades, finds itself once again under scrutiny.

The idea of suspending or unilaterally abrogating this meticulously crafted treaty, often floated in moments of heightened political friction, represents a dangerous temptation. While the impulse to leverage water as a strategic tool might seem appealing in the short term, a dispassionate analysis reveals that weaponizing the IWT is not only impractical but carries profound and detrimental long-term diplomatic and political consequences for all stakeholders involved.

The treaty, brokered by the World Bank and signed in 1960, governs the sharing of the waters of the Indus River system, which includes the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab rivers. It allocates the waters of the eastern rivers – the Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej – almost entirely to India, while Pakistan received exclusive rights to the western rivers – the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab. The treaty also established a Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) to address any disputes and provides mechanisms for resolving disagreements through bilateral negotiations, conciliation, and ultimately, arbitration by the World Bank.

The enduring success of the IWT lies in its pragmatic approach to a vital and often contentious resource. It recognized the geographical realities and the historical dependence of both nations on the Indus basin. By clearly delineating water sharing and establishing a robust dispute resolution mechanism, the treaty provided a framework for cooperation, even amidst periods of intense political hostility. Suspending this treaty, therefore, would not only unravel this carefully constructed framework but also unleash a cascade of negative repercussions.

One of the primary arguments against suspending the IWT rests on its impracticality as a tool of coercion. Water flows are governed by geography and climate, not political diktats. While India has the capacity to build infrastructure to increase its storage and utilization of the western rivers, any attempt to significantly impede the natural flow of these rivers into Pakistan would be an enormously complex, expensive, and time-consuming undertaking. Existing infrastructure is largely designed for power generation and limited irrigation, not for large-scale diversion. Moreover, any such unilateral action would likely face severe international condemnation and potential repercussions.

Furthermore, the legal ramifications of suspending the treaty are significant. The IWT is a legally binding international agreement, guaranteed by the World Bank. Unilateral abrogation or suspension would be a violation of international law, damaging India’s standing as a responsible global actor and setting a dangerous precedent for other international treaties. It would erode trust and undermine India’s diplomatic credibility, making it harder to secure cooperation on other crucial issues.

Beyond the practical and legal challenges, the diplomatic and political consequences of weaponizing the IWT are far-reaching and perilous.

Firstly, it would catastrophically damage bilateral relations between India and Pakistan, pushing them further down a path of mistrust and hostility. The Indus basin is the lifeline of Pakistan’s agricultural economy and a critical source of water for its population. Any perceived threat to this water security would be viewed as an existential threat, exacerbating anti-India sentiment and potentially fueling instability within Pakistan. This could undermine any prospects for future dialogue and cooperation on other pressing issues, including counter-terrorism and regional security.

Secondly, suspending the IWT would have severe regional implications. Afghanistan, another riparian state in the Indus basin, has its own water rights concerns. A unilateral move by India to disregard a long-standing water treaty could embolden other nations to take similar actions, potentially destabilizing water-sharing arrangements across the region and creating new flashpoints. This would undermine regional stability and hinder efforts towards greater connectivity and economic integration.

Thirdly, the international community would likely view such a move with grave concern. The IWT is often cited as a model of successful water cooperation in a complex geopolitical landscape. Its suspension would be seen as a setback for international water law and a dangerous precedent for resolving transboundary water disputes. Major global powers and international institutions, including the World Bank, would likely express strong disapproval, potentially leading to diplomatic isolation and economic pressure.

Fourthly, weaponizing water could have unintended and destabilizing internal consequences within both nations. In India, any perceived manipulation of water flows could lead to concerns and resentment in the eastern states that depend on the allocated rivers. In Pakistan, water scarcity, exacerbated by any perceived Indian action, could lead to social unrest, economic hardship, and internal political instability, further complicating regional security.

Finally, it is crucial to recognize that water is a shared resource that demands cooperative management, not unilateral control. The challenges of climate change, population growth, and increasing water demand necessitate greater collaboration between India and Pakistan on water management. Suspending the IWT would not solve these challenges; instead, it would undermine the very framework that allows for dialogue, data sharing, and joint efforts to address these pressing issues.

Instead of considering the destructive path of suspending the IWT, both nations should focus on strengthening the existing mechanisms within the treaty. The Permanent Indus Commission provides a vital platform for addressing concerns and resolving disputes through dialogue. Enhancing the transparency and effectiveness of this commission, fostering greater data sharing, and engaging in collaborative research on water management practices are constructive steps that can build trust and ensure the long-term sustainability of the Indus basin.

Furthermore, exploring innovative solutions for water conservation and efficient irrigation in both countries is crucial. Investing in water-saving technologies, promoting sustainable agricultural practices, and addressing industrial pollution can help alleviate water stress and reduce the potential for conflict. Climate change adaptation strategies, jointly developed and implemented, are also essential to mitigate the impacts of changing weather patterns on water availability.

In conclusion, the notion of suspending the Indus Waters Treaty as a tool of political leverage is a dangerous illusion. It is fraught with practical difficulties, carries significant legal risks, and would have profoundly negative long-term diplomatic and political consequences for India, Pakistan, and the wider region. Weaponizing water, a resource essential for life and livelihoods, would be a self-defeating strategy, undermining trust, fueling instability, and hindering any prospects for peaceful coexistence and cooperation. The enduring wisdom of the Indus Waters Treaty lies in its recognition that shared resources demand shared responsibility and collaborative management. It is this wisdom that must prevail over the short-sighted temptation of unilateral action. The future security and prosperity of the Indus basin nations depend not on dismantling this vital agreement but on strengthening and upholding its principles of cooperation and peaceful dispute resolution.