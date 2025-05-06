These Are The Challenges Identified By The Cardinals Ahead Of The Conclave – Analysis

By CNA

By Courtney Mares

In the days leading up to the conclave to elect the next pope, the College of Cardinals gathered for 12 general congregations at the Vatican to reflect on the state of the Church and the many challenges it faces in the modern world.

The meetings, held from April 22 to May 6, included both cardinal electors under the age of 80 and non-electors over 80, who, while not eligible to vote in the conclave, actively participated in the discussions.

The early sessions focused on procedural matters, including funeral arrangements and confirming that the conclave would begin on May 7. As the days progressed, the cardinals turned their attention to urgent ecclesial and global concerns.

According to daily briefings from the Holy See Press Office, the cardinals addressed a wide range of topics, including evangelization, sexual abuse, Vatican finances, synodality, interreligious dialogue, war and conflict, and the desired profile of the next pope.

Attendance at the general congregations rose steadily over the first days of meetings, starting with approximately 60 cardinals on April 22 and climbing to over 180 by April 29.

The 12th and final congregation took place on May 6 with 173 cardinals present, 130 of whom were electors.

“Among the main themes that emerged was the reaffirmation that many of the reforms promoted by Pope Francis need to be continued: the fight against abuse, economic transparency, reorganization of the Curia, synodality, commitment to peace, and care for creation,” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said of the cardinals’ last congregation meeting.

It should be noted that the general congregation discussions took place behind closed doors without any press access, and the daily summaries of topics covered provided by the Vatican were not all-encompassing. For example, topics addressed in Cardinal Joseph Zen’s intervention on April 30, including a critique of the Synod on Synodality and explicit mention of scandals related to the late Theodore McCarrick and Father Marko Rupnik, were not reflected in the Holy See Press Office’s briefing on the general congregation that day.

Here is a look at some of the challenges that the cardinals discussed ahead of the conclave:

Evangelization

Evangelization emerged as a recurring theme throughout the congregations. On May 5, during the 10th general congregation, there were interventions that focused on the Church’s missionary nature and the transmission of the faith. On May 3, cardinals emphasized the need for a pope with a “prophetic spirit capable of leading a Church that does not close in on itself but knows how to go out and bring light to a world marked by despair,” according to Bruni.

On May 2, the cardinals reflected on evangelization as the heart of Pope Francis’ pontificate. Several interventions highlighted the urgency of effectively communicating the Gospel at all levels of Church life, from parishes to the Roman Curia. Several speakers highlighted the importance of mutual love as the first form of evangelization and another discussed “the hermeneutics of continuity” between the pontificates of John Paul II, Benedict XVI, and Francis, particularly in relation to the Eucharist and the evangelizing mission of the Church.

On April 30, cardinals heard an intervention on the importance of coherence between the proclamation of the Gospel and the concrete witness of Christian life. Evangelization also featured in discussions on April 28.

War and global conflict

Cardinals from conflict zones offered firsthand testimony of the suffering caused by war. On May 5, the discussions included the theme of war and the fragmentation of the world. On May 3, cardinals reflected on the role of the Church and the pope in promoting peace. On May 2, particular attention was paid to the Eastern Churches, described as marked by suffering but also by strong faith.

On May 6, at the opening of the final congregation, the cardinals expressed regret over the lack of progress in peace processes in Ukraine, the Middle East, and other regions. They noted an intensification of attacks, particularly against civilians, and issued a heartfelt appeal for a permanent ceasefire and the negotiation of a just and lasting peace. The cardinals invited all the faithful to intensify their prayers for peace.

Sexual abuse

The issue of sexual abuse was discussed explicitly on May 2. Bruni noted that these wounds remain “open” and underlined the importance of awareness and identifying concrete paths for healing. Financial scandals were also mentioned as part of the Church’s “counter-witness.” The issue of abuse was also raised in the April 28 and May 6 sessions.

Vatican finances

On April 30, the cardinals discussed the financial situation of the Holy See. Cardinal Reinhard Marx presented an update on economic challenges and proposals for sustainability. Cardinal Kevin Farrell outlined the work of the Committee for Investments, while Cardinal Christoph Schönborn spoke about the Institute for the Works of Religion (IOR). Cardinal Fernando Vérgez Alzaga provided an update on Vatican property and building renovations. Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, apostolic almoner, spoke about the work of the Dicastery for the Service of Charity.

Synodality

The Synod on Synodality came up in the interventions during several of the general congregations. On May 5, it was presented as “an expression of an ecclesiology of communion in which all are called to participate, listen, and discern together.” On May 3, some of the cardinals emphasized synodality and collegiality. On May 2, they discussed synodality in relation to mission and the need to overcome secularism. On April 30, several interventions reflected on synodality as an expression of “differentiated co-responsibility” connected to episcopal collegiality, the Holy See Press Office said.

Divisions in the Church

Concerns about polarization within the Church were raised on May 5, with an intervention expressing alarm over internal divisions. On May 3, the cardinals discussed the Church’s dual role to live communion within itself and to promote fraternity in the world. On April 30, an intervention reflected on the suffering caused by ecclesial and social polarization.

During their final congregation, the theme of divisions within the Church and in society was addressed again, along with the way in which the cardinals are called to exercise their role in relation to the papacy.

Priestly and religious vocations

Vocations were addressed in multiple sessions. On April 30, the topic was linked to the spiritual and pastoral renewal of the Church. On May 5, cardinals spoke about vocations, the family, and the Church’s responsibility to educate the young.

Service to the poor and migrants

On May 5, the cardinals spoke about the importance of Caritas and its role not only in providing relief but also in defending the poor and bearing witness to the Gospel’s call to justice. In the afternoon session on the same day, they discussed migration, recognizing migrants as a gift to the Church while also stressing the need to accompany them and support their faith.

Other topics

The cardinals also discussed care for creation, the legacy of Pope Francis, global fraternity, education as a tool for transformation, ecumenical dialogue, the role of the Curia, the importance of canon law, and the centrality of the liturgy.

In the final general congregation on May 6, the cardinals spoke of the “need to make the meetings of the College of Cardinals more significant on the occasion of consistories” in the future, as this would give the cardinals more of a chance to know one another. After 12 general congregations, the hope is the cardinal electors who hail from 70 different countries at least know each other a little better than they did 15 days ago as they begin the momentous task of electing the next successor of Peter.