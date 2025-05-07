Trump’s Reported Move To Rename Persian Gulf Unites Iranians In Outrage

By RFE RL

By Kian Sharifi

(RFE/RL) — If there’s one thing that transcends Iranians’ personal beliefs and politics, it’s the name of the body of water historically known as the Persian Gulf — a name that has become a point of national pride amid efforts by some Arab states to rename it the Arabian Gulf.

So it came as little surprise that Iranians responded with outrage after a report that US President Donald Trump had endorsed the suggested name change.

The Associated Press reported on May 7 that Trump was planning to announce a change to either the “Arabian Gulf” or the “Gulf of Arabia.”

The announcement, the AP report said, would come during Trump’s visit to the Middle East next week.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on May 7 dismissed the report as likely part of a “disinformation” effort to “provoke and agitate Iranians worldwide.”

He warned that while such a move would carry “no validity or legal or geographical effect,” it would “only bring the wrath of all Iranians from all walks of life and political persuasion in in Iran, the US, and across the world.”

Can It Hurt Opposition Support For Trump Policies?

Behnam Taleblu, senior director of the Iran program at the Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), warned that the move risked alienating Trump’s support among Iranians who back his strong stance against the Islamic republic.

“This decision will have the inadvertent effect of watering down [Trump’s] pro-max pressure constituency inside and outside the US and Iran that has supported the White House’s Iran agenda while bolstering voices skeptical of his approach,” he wrote on X.

The State Department and White House have consistently used the name Persian Gulf in line with the official policy of the US Board on Geographic Names, which has rejected proposals to change it to “Arabian Gulf.”

In contrast, US Central Command and the US Navy often use “Arabian Gulf” in regional communications and documents, especially to align with Arab partners, though their usage sometimes varies between “Arabian Gulf” and the more neutral “the Gulf.”

Jason Brodsky, policy director at United Against Nuclear Iran, noted that the US military has used the term “Arabian Gulf” for years. But, he added, “In my experience, there’s one thing that unites Iranians: ensuring it’s called Persian Gulf.”

Indeed, Iranian-American organizations with sharply differing political views issued separate statements on X opposing any name change.

“There has always been and will only ever be one name for the Persian Gulf,” declared the National Union for Democracy in Iran. The National Iranian American Council echoed the sentiment: “It’s the Persian Gulf — today, tomorrow, and forever.”

The name of the waterway is a deeply emotional issue for many Iranians, tied to pride in their country’s heritage as the heart of the ancient Persian Empire.

Tensions flared in 2017 during Trump’s first term when he referred to it as the “Arabian Gulf,” prompting then-President Hassan Rouhani to quip that Trump should “study geography.”

At the time, Iran’s former crown prince Reza Pahlavi wrote a letter to Trump urging him to refrain from referring to the “historically unchallengeable Persian Gulf” by any other name. Pahlavi’s supporters have been reposting his letter on X, though some have questioned the veracity of the reported plan to change the name.

Implications Beyond National Pride

Some have argued that changing the name of the Persian Gulf in the United States can do more than just hurt the pride of Iranians, such as leading to a breakdown in nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington.

Abdolrasool Divsallar, a security expert and adjunct professor at the Universita’ Cattolica del Sacro Cuore in Milan, said the move would be “a very bad decision in a very bad time.”

He argued that it would “certainly have major negative implications on the nuclear talks, likely to cause Iran’s unexpected reactions.”

Meanwhile, Iran-based political commentator Mostafa Najafi speculated that the move could affect the legal status of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb — three small but strategically important islands in the Persian Gulf that are controlled by Iran but claimed by the United Arab Emirates.

“Tehran backing down in the face of Trump’s potential move, encouraged by Arab emirs and monarchs, would deal a major blow to Iran’s national security and regional standing,” he wrote on X.

This comes months after Trump’s executive order in January to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America.”

The AP declined to adopt the new terminology, prompting the White House to restrict its journalists from covering most official events.

In response, the AP filed a lawsuit against the administration. In April, a US district judge ruled that the First Amendment protects the wire service from government retaliation over editorial decisions and ordered that its full access to White House events be reinstated.