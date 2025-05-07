UN Secretary-General Urges Military Restraint From India, Pakistan

By UN News

The UN chief has expressed deep concern over Indian military operations across the Line of Control and the international border with Pakistan.

In a note to correspondents issued by his spokesperson on Tuesday, Secretary-General António Guterres called for military restraint from both countries.

“The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan,” the note said.

On Monday, the Secretary-General had warned that the tensions between the two South Asian neighbours had reached “their highest in years.”

He offered his good offices to both governments to help defuse tensions and promote diplomacy, stressing that “a military solution is no solution.”

Speaking to the media on Monday, Mr. Guterres condemned the 22 April terror attack in the Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir, which left at least 26 civilians dead and many more injured.

“Targeting civilians is unacceptable – and those responsible must be brought to justice through credible and lawful means,” he said.