Trump And His Family Exonerated In Mueller’s Five-Star Hotel – OpEd

By Adam Dentor*

The investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller into Russian interference in U.S. 2016 elections was recently published.

It seems that the report has overlooked some of the secret collaborations between Russians and Trump’s team, and in the end, it concludes that there was no collusion between the two groups in order to influence the election results.

According to the report, Russians only used cyber-attacks and social media to make influence on U.S. elections.

Mueller knew that FBI was working on a case against Michael Flynn. At the time, James Comey, the former director of FBI had asked the Department of Justice to give them more information so that they can look into the possible conspiracies between Russia and Trump’s team.

In a meeting between Comey and Trump on February 14, 2017; Trump asked Comey to end his investigations about Flynn, but Comey insisted on continuing the investigations.

Even before the expulsion of Flynn, Comey, in January 31, 2016, had started a series of investigations in FBI about collusion between Trump and Russia. Finally, Trump fired Comey as the director of FBI on May, 9, 2017.

Andrew McCabe replaced Comey as the new director of FBI. A week later, he testified that there has been no effort to obstruct the investigations about Trump and Russia collusion.

On January 6, 2017 a new special case started in the Department of Justice to reopen the investigations.

In January 2018, a memorandum published by the staff of republican Representative Devin Nunes. The report, formally known as Nunes memo, accused FBI of anti-Trump bias in their investigations. Following the release of the memo, Attorney General, Jeff Sessions fired McCabe, even though, the memo was later proved to be based on false allegations.

After getting fired, McCabe said Trump wanted to obstruct the juridical case that was supposed to investigate his collusion with Russians.

Jeff Sessions was also fired by Trump in November 2018, as he had disobeyed Trump. Sessions, once a Trump supporter himself, had said that his decisions will not be influenced by political preferences and he will not be involved in investigations about Russia and Trump collusion. His statement meant that he will not involve in investigations, and will not do anything in particular to prove ‘no collusion’ between Trump and Russians.

Comey, McCabe and Sessions, all got fired. These expulsions was revenge against people who wanted to keep the investigations open.

All these people knew that George Papadopoulos, a foreign policy advisor to Trump ‘s 2016 presidential campaign, was in fact in contact with Russians and played an important role in releasing negative information about Hilary Clinton that gave a winning edge to Trump’s campaign.

FBI and Mueller were fully aware that Carter Page, a foreign policy advisor to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, who also held shares in Russian energy company Gazprom, had meetings with Sessions and Paul Manafort.

Top Rus-Oil officials and Kremlin-connected agents such as Natalia Veselnitskaya, Konstantin Kilimnik and Robert Goldstone attended the meeting. They all also met in Trump Towers with Jared Kushner and Peter Thiel and talked about getting access to information about Hillary Clinton which could affect the elections’ results, a gift from Putin to future president, Trump.

In these meetings, Ukraine was another topic; and they discussed about Trump and Putin’s future roles in Ukraine changes and “peace plan” that would let Russia seize control of Donbas.

FBI also knew about Felix Sater’s role in helping Trump win the elections. Sater who was the managing director of Bayrock Group at the time collaborated in many real estate projects with Trump Organization, the most famous one of these projects was Trump Soho Tower.

During the Trump Soho Tower Project, Sater received financial support from sources in Russia.

On November 3, 2015, the day after the Trump Organization transmitted the LOI, Sater emailed Cohen suggesting that the Trump Moscow project could be used to increase candidate Trump’s chances at being elected, writing: “Buddy our boy can become President of the USA and we can engineer it. I will get all of Putin’s team to buy in on this, I will manage this process.”

In another email that was released to FBI, Sater says that he had brought Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. to Kremlin and placed Ivanka on Putin’s chair.

FBI also had accurate information that Manafort, the chairman of Trump’s presidential campaign had collaborated with Roger Stone and Peter Thiel to release Hilary Clinton emails.

Thiel started supporting Trump in the middle of his presidential campaign and when Trump had financial problem in his competition with Clinton, he gave him $1,250,000.

He is the only supporter of Trump among the leading technology magnates in Silicon Valley. With joining Trump Transition Team, he gained many advantages and his company, Palantir sealed several major, lucrative deals with CIA and the Ministry of Defense.

Mueller, in his report, first tried to define “collusion” in U.S. law and concluded that it doesn’t have a clear-cut definition and by using this argument, he exonerated Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, and Trump junior, but agrees that their supporters all fell victim to cover up for Trump’s collaborations with Russians.

In his last statement, Mueller says there are problems in U.S. laws that prohibit the correct law enforcement on presidents. He, then, concludes that we can’t infer from the results obtained by Special Counsel Investigation after two years of research that U.S. President has not committed any crime.

Mueller believes that if there were laws in place that could properly prosecute presidents, then, Trump would have been definitely guilty.

With a testimony that can practically threaten his life, Mueller indirectly asks the Congress to impeach the President in order to defend freedom, democracy and American values.

If Congress, like Mueller, doesn’t have the power to impeach Trump, then, U.S. Supreme Court can step up and prevent Trump from running for presidency for the second time.