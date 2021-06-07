Eni Announces Successful Drilling And Testing Of Maha 2 Appraisal Well Offshore Indonesia

By Eurasia Review

Eni said Monday it has successfully drilled and tested the Maha 2 appraisal well, located in West Ganal block offshore Kalimantan, in Indonesia. The field is located 16 km South-East of Jangkrik FPU, operated by Eni.

The well has been drilled to a depth of 2,970 meters in 1,115 metres water depth and encountered 43 metres of gas bearing net sands with excellent reservoir characteristics in levels of Pliocene Age.

The production test, which was limited by surface facilities, recorded an excellent gas deliverability of the reservoir flowing at 34 mmscfd. Through the test and the coring of the reservoir important data have been collected to perform all the studies required for the preparation of a field development plan for the Maha field, where two other appraisal wells are planned to be drilled. The development plan will most likely foresee a sub-sea completion and a tie-in to Jangkrik FPU. The proximity of Maha field to the existing infrastructures will allow to maximize the synergies and reduce time and costs of future subsea developments.

Eni is the operator of West Ganal Block through its affiliate Eni West Ganal Limited holding 40% Participating Interest while Neptune West Ganal B.V. and P.T. Pertamina Hulu West Ganal holds a 30% stake each.

Eni has been operating in Indonesia since 2001 and currently has a large portfolio of assets in exploration, development and production phases.

The successful exploration campaign conducted by Eni in the deep water of East Kalimantan has already delivered the producing projects of Jangkrik and most recently Merakes, whose production startup has been announced last April.

Eni’s current equity production in Indonesia is approximately 80,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.