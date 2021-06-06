Iran, Russia To Sign Deal On Lifting Individual Visa Requirements For Tourist Groups

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Ali Asghar Mounesan is due in Moscow today to sign a deal on lifting individual visa requirements for tourist groups.

“Today, Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Ali Asghar Mounesan is arriving in Moscow to sign an agreement on lifting visa requirements for tourist groups,” Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday, TASS reported.

According to the diplomat, under the deal tourists of both countries will be able to travel to Iran and Russia through accredited companies, and the entire group will receive one visa.

Jalali added that tourism is a foundation for developing Iranian-Russian ties.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova had said on Oct 16, 2020, that visa waiver for Iranian tourist groups will take effect in the near future.