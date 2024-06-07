A Great History Of Women In Pakistan’s Armed Forces – OpEd

By Sarah Saeed

Pakistan’s Armed Forces have undergone gross transformation since 1947, gradually tapping into and realizing the extraordinary potential and abilities of women in Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force. In the past, women faced limitations on the professions they could pursue, but through their unwavering determination, women of Pakistan seem to have shattered those constraints, further paving the way towards a more inclusive military environment, where opportunities are open to all, regardless of their gender.

The story of women’s experiences in the Armed Forces is not just one of advancement but also one of enduring resilience and unrealized potential. With their unmatchable determination and fortitude, women such as Lieutenant General (Retired) Nigar and most recently Brigadier Helen Mary Roberts have come out as the icons of excellence, upending long-standing patriarchal systems and creating opportunities for both present and future generations of women to flourish. The fight for true inclusion and empowerment within the military is something we must acknowledge as we celebrate women’s accomplishments and progress, they have achieved towards gender equality. The Armed Forces of Pakistan do not discriminate on the basis of sect, religion, or gender but offer equal opportunity to all.

Recently, Brigadier Helen Mary Roberts became the first Christian woman officer to be elevated to the prestigious rank of Brigadier in the Army. Brigadier Helen Mary Roberts, hails from Pakistan Army Medical Corps, who has made history as the first woman from a Christian or minority community to be promoted as a Brigadier in the country’s history. She is serving in Pathology Department of Army Medical Corps for last 26 years.

Pakistan Army affords equitable opportunities of service and elevation to people from different walks of life. Christians being second largest minority in Pakistan, therefore, get their due share in Armed Forces. Currently numbers of all ranks from Christian community are serving in the Pakistan Army at various billets. Only last year, Army Chief General Asim Munir praised the Christian community for its substantial contributions towards Pakistan’s national prosperity, emphasizing the excellent role in safeguarding the country. Expressing his deep regard for the Christian community, while highlighting the need to encourage religious harmony, COAS remarked that Quaid’s vision of a unified and progressive Pakistan, where minorities are given due share, will be manifested Pakistan, in true letter and spirit.

Several women in Pakistan Army have made prominent contributions for making the nation & the country proud. Major General (Retired) Shahida Malik is one of the highest-ranking female officers, who held a variety of administrative and leadership positions in Army during his career. She served as Pakistan Army’s first female officer to achieve a two-star rank. She was the first female Surgeon-General from Army Medical Corps. The lady doctor also served as the Inspector-General of Hospitals and Deputy Commander of Pakistan Army Medical Corps until she retired in 2004. The lady officer received military awards, including Hilal-e-Imtiaz and Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

Lieutenant General Nigar Johar is the first and only woman in Pakistan Army’s history to have achieved the rank of a three-star General. She was also the third to achieve the level of Major-General in Army. The lady officer in her illustrious career served as the Surgeon General of Pakistan Army. She received military awards, including Hilal-e-Imtiaz and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

Major General Shahida Badsha held a variety of command and staff positions and was well-known for her substantial contributions towards Pakistan Army Medical Corps. She is former Principal of Army Medical College at Rawalpindi. She received Hilal-e-Imtiaz (military), Pakistan’s second-highest honor and recognition for an Army officer.

Beyond Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy have also achieved incredible milestones, challenging stereotypes and carving out paths to excellence. Lieutenant Colonel Shabnam from Pakistan Air Force (PAF) created history with unique distinction as Pakistan’s first female paratrooper. She also took part in multiple airborne missions. Flight Lieutenant Ayesha Farooq, Pakistan’s first female fighter pilot, currently operates an F-7PG fighter aircraft for Pakistan Air Force. In 2013, she became Pakistan’s first female fighter pilot after passing the final qualifying examinations. She currently performs combat missions with her Squadron’s male companions. She holds the distinction of being the only officer, certified for combat and flying missions along the border. As of now there are six female fighter pilots serving at PAF. She is one those female of pilots, who have served since the 2000s. Marium Mukhtiar, the first female pilot who got martyred in the line of duty for Pakistan Air Force (PAF), was given the Tamgha-e-Basalat. Marium was a Flight Officer in Pakistan Air Force, who died in a training aircraft crash on November 24, 2015. Tamgha-e-Basalat was later on awarded to her for acts of bravery, courage, and commitment to duty, although not during active operations against the enemy.

Women in Pakistan Navy have also made significant strides. Similarly, Captain Kiran Ashfaq is the first female officer, who commands a Pakistan Navy ship. In recognition of her professional achievements, Commander Farah Sadia received a Letter of Commendation from the Chief of Naval Staff in 2017. On March 23, 2018, Pakistan’s President awarded her the honour of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (Military). Lt. Zakia Jamali is also the first Baloch woman to be commissioned as an officer. Lt. Ayesha Binte Rafiq is now a Navy paratrooper. Lt. Asma Shaheen, began as an Education Branch Officer in 2015. Her current duty is at the Naval Academy at Manora Island, where she instructs naval cadets.

These are just a few instances involving the women out of 49 percent of total women population in Pakistan, who have served with their heads high and continue to serve with distinction in Pakistan’s military services. Their positions and accomplishments demonstrate the increasing presence and contributions of women in not only military but in all other sectors. Women in Pakistan Armed Forces reflect the Pakistan’s Armed Forces commitment to women’s empowerment.