Secretary General At Berga Naval Base: Sweden’s Membership Makes NATO Stronger And Safer

By Eurasia Review

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visited the Swedish Armed Forces at Berga Naval Base on Friday (7 June 2024), in his first visit to Sweden since the country joined NATO in March. After a meeting with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Mr Stoltenberg underlined that Sweden’s membership has made NATO stronger and Sweden safer.

The Secretary General highlighted Sweden’s many contributions to the Alliance, including highly capable forces and advanced capabilities. Sweden also spends more than 2% of GDP on defence and strengthens “our presence not least in the High North and the Baltic region,” he said. Mr Stoltenberg also welcomed the announcement that Sweden will contribute to NATO’s Air Policing. “This demonstrates how Sweden is making major contributions to our Alliance, just three months after you joined,” said the Secretary General.

On support to Ukraine, Mr Stoltenberg praised Sweden for leading by example and providing billions of euros, making it one of the top supporters. He further welcomed Sweden’s decision to deliver two state-of-the-art radar surveillance aircraft to Ukraine as part of Stockholm’s largest assistance package to date.

At the Washington Summit in July, Allied leaders will discuss a bigger NATO role in coordinating and supplying security assistance and training for Ukraine. The Secretary General has also proposed a multi-year financial pledge to ensure more accountability and predictability. These efforts “will send a clear message to Moscow that Moscow cannot wait us out in Ukraine. The paradox is that the stronger our commitment is for Ukraine for long haul, the sooner this war can end,” said Mr Stoltenberg.