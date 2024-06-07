The Impact Of Political Identity In International Relations – OpEd

By Simon Hutagalung

Political identity, intertwined with the idea of identity politics, is a complex yet significant phenomenon in International Relations. Its impact derives from the correlation between identity and politics as “our sense of self (our identity) influences our politics and politics influences our sense of self (our identity)” (Bozonelos, et al. 7.1.1). Political identity can simply be defined as “how a person or group of persons think of themselves about the politics and government of a country” (Bozonelos, et al. 6.1.1). Factors such as ethnicity, religion, gender, class, ideology, nationality, age, and generation are determinants of, and highly influence, one’s political identity.

The dilemma of political identity has been a prominent cause of political instability within and across nation-states. Several conflicts today revolve around the problem of political identity such as the Kurds in Turkey, Syria, and Iraq, non-Jewish communities in Israel, Muslims in the Hindutva-dominated India, Rohingyas in Myanmar, and whatnot. The case that requires significant attention here is that of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar whose struggle for political identity is one of the root causes of the political crisis facing Myanmar today (Taylor 261). Hence, ethnicity is the major factor determining political identity in modern-day Myanmar. It is often said that “to be a Bamar is to be a Buddhist” (Taylor 264). Thus, the presence of ethnic Muslims in the Rakhine state of Myanmar has always been a triggering factor in Burmese history.

What triggered the recent military conflict in 2017 were the attempts of indigenous Muslims to obtain some political autonomy in the Buddhist-dominated government of Myanmar (Matthews 188). Political exclusion is not the only factor with which Rohingyas struggle; interestingly, they have been denied citizenship based on their ethnic identity since the passing of the 1982 Citizenship Law (“Identity Crisis” 7). After decades of struggle for political identity, it was in August 2017 that the Rohingya militant group ARSA assaulted the border security forces, which many analysts and political figures think was linked to the international jihadist and terrorist organizations (Matthews 188). The initial military response to the 2017 incident was the Rohingya genocide however the vicious cycle of violence escalated, resulting in toppling of the Myanmar’s democratic government and the coming of the military to power.

While Myanmar had been on the road to political liberalization since 2011, little was done to reduce the centrality of ethnicity in politics and society which led the world to see the dangerous impacts of political identity through the case of Myanmar (“Identity Crisis” 9). The idea of ethnonationalism has long shaped the political identity of the Myanmar population whilst bringing Buddhists to electoral seats and excluding Rohingya Muslims from power structures and political institutions. The current Myanmar crisis highlights that the phenomenon of political identity influenced by the components of identity such as ethnicity, race, religion, etc. is dangerous for political stability not only of a single state but has a spillover effect on the entire region and across the globe.

Currently, the entire Southeast Asian and South Asian region is facing the spillover effects of the Myanmar crisis which erupted due to conflict over political identity. As Rohingyas are not a part of Myanmar’s political and legal framework, they are stateless which has resulted in a refugee crisis across the region. Although Bangladesh in joint efforts with the United Nations has worked towards settling around 19,000 Rohingya refugees on the Bhasan Char Island, Bangladesh as a moderate-economy developing nation cannot bear the burden of full-fledged settlement (Nguyen and Lewis). Moreover, the struggle for political identity continues as the Rohingyas do not acquire any nationality or citizenship.

While regional states such as India, Japan, and Australia are playing a significant role in meeting the humanitarian needs of Rohingya Muslims, their most fundamental human right of identity remains absent from the political sphere of humanitarian assistance. This raises an important question: who is responsible, or in charge of, ascribing political identity if a state denies the citizenship right to a particular group? Keeping in consideration the anarchic nature of the international system, the evident answer is no one! In this way, political identity dangerously impacts International Relations as the absence of a central authority only creates more anarchy in situations where the so-called ‘rational’ state actors fail to act rationally.

For the United Nations, the United States, other Western Powers, and the rising powers from the Global South, it is crucial to address the problem of political identity before it threatens international peace and stability. As far as the case of Myanmar is concerned, the state must move towards a more constructive and inclusivist concept of national identity and multiculturalism as have many European states. Nonetheless, it is a long process of national rejuvenation however, needs to be addressed immediately in the political discourse.

