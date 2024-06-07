What India’s New Government Means For Surrounding Nations – OpEd

By Girish Linganna

In a surprising turn of events, India’s General Elections 2024 did not go as expected for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party did not secure enough seats to govern on its own and now needs support from its coalition partners to stay in power.

For the past 10 years, Modi and the BJP have been very powerful in Indian politics. However, Modi’s third term as prime minister may not be as easy. This time, he will face the difficulties that come with coalition politics.

Experts say the election results will not significantly change India’s foreign policy. Since Modi took office in 2014, India has focused on its ‘Neighborhood First’ policy, aiming to strengthen relationships with neighbouring countries.

Ongoing Tensions with Pakistan

India’s most strained relationship is with its western neighbour and rival, Pakistan. Many people in Pakistan closely watched the Indian elections. The BJP’s campaign promised a tough stance on terrorism, mentioning the 2016 surgical strike and the 2019 airstrikes to show its strong position on Pakistan.

Rezaul H Laskar, foreign affairs editor at Hindustan Times, has stated that India’s foreign policy, especially its stance towards Pakistan, is expected to remain consistent without any major changes in the near future, according to The Dawn. Leading a potentially unstable coalition government, the BJP may find it challenging to keep its tough stance on Pakistan because it will have to consider the various opinions of its allies.

This could limit Modi’s ability to take bold actions, especially in being aggressive towards the neighbouring rival. Consequently, the political situation may lead to a more moderate foreign policy, potentially easing the tough stance that has been characteristic of a strong BJP government.

Abdul Basit, a former high commissioner to India, told The Dawn he believes that Modi will, probably, respond positively to Pakistan’s repeated calls to restore full diplomatic relations. He also thinks Modi may visit Pakistan for the long-delayed 19th SAARC Summit later this year, or early next year. Additionally, the prime ministers of both countries may meet during the SCO Summit in Russia in October. Basit has suggested that reconnecting with Pakistan without giving an inch on Kashmir will be seen as a victory for Modi.

According to Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistan’s former representative to the United Nations, the current situation is not conducive for India and Pakistan to improve relations. She believes Modi’s third term in power is unlikely to bring about significant changes. The prospects of normalizing ties between the two countries are uncertain at best. Pakistan will adopt a cautious approach and wait to see how things unfold in future.

China’s presence still a factor

As Islamabad strengthens its relationship with Beijing, China is investing significant amounts of money in Pakistan to develop crucial infrastructure projects, including roads and ports. However, India is cautious of China’s increasing presence and influence in Pakistan. Following the election results, China extended congratulations to Modi and emphasized the importance of maintaining “healthy and stable” relations between the two countries. However, longstanding issues and unresolved border disputes have led to deep-rooted mutual distrust in Sino-Indian relations. Since a violent clash in 2020 that resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese soldiers, tensions have remained high. Both sides have stationed tens of thousands of troops along the disputed border.

Sana Hashmi, former consultant in India’s Foreign Ministry and an expert on China, expressed her opinion to Deutsche Welle (DW), stating that there would be no significant improvement in India-China relations in the coming years. According to her, unless China makes concessions on the border issue, New Delhi is unlikely to change its tough stance on China.

According to Rezaul H Laskar, cited in The Dawn, China will remain a central focus of India’s foreign policy regardless of the ruling party. India perceives China as its biggest foreign policy challenge and aims to forge partnerships focusing on the Indo-Pacific region.

China’s growing clout among India’s neighbouring countries is creating pressure points, potentially incentivizing India to pursue a more stable relationship with Pakistan. This strategic shift would allow India to prioritize pressing concerns, including the simmering tensions along its northern border with China.

Lanka invited to Modi’s swearing-in: Modi’s swearing-in ceremony for his third term is scheduled to happen on Sunday (June 9). Reports from the local media suggest that New Delhi has extended invitations to neighbouring leaders, such as Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, to attend the ceremony. Both Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh and President Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka have confirmed that they will attend.

India has consistently made efforts to strengthen its ties with neighbouring Sri Lanka. An illustrative example of this is India’s timely response and assistance during Sri Lanka’s economic crisis. Recognizing the importance of supporting its southern neighbour, India extended aid amounting to nearly $4 billion, which played a crucial role in helping Sri Lanka during challenging times.

India’s support to Sri Lanka during its economic crisis went beyond just financial assistance. India provided lines of credit for essential commodities and currency support and aided in accessing loans from the International Monetary Fund. In contrast, China’s response appeared relatively inactive. India’s timely intervention emerged as a saving grace for Colombo, establishing India as a saviour for Sri Lanka during its critical time.

India and Sri Lanka not only have strong trade connections, but also share ethnic and religious ties.

However, China’s endeavours to increase its influence in Colombo have raised concerns in New Delhi. Sri Lanka has become a battleground for geopolitical rivalry and maritime competition between India and China. Due to its strategic location at the intersection of busy shipping routes, Sri Lanka holds significant importance in the region.

During Wickremesinghe’s term, the relationship between Sri Lanka and India has seemingly improved in recent years. Experts believe the outcome of the Indian elections will not significantly impact ties between the two countries.

Shihar Aneez, a journalist based in Colombo, noted that, although Modi’s party might face limitations in implementing policies due to the lack of a clear majority, India’s long-standing support to Sri Lanka remains unwavering.

Restoring faith in neighbour Nepal

India has recently been committed to providing development aid to Nepal, particularly after the devastating earthquake in 2015. However, their genuine efforts to encourage Nepal to make its constitution more inclusive of various minority groups faced opposition from the Nepalese. This led to a negative perception of India, as they were accused of obstructing vital supplies during Nepal’s post-earthquake recovery.

In an attempt to mend relations, India is now focused on rebuilding trust by implementing aid projects and adopting a more passive role, avoiding involvement in Nepal’s internal political conflicts.

Strengthening ties with Bangladesh

According to Bangladeshi officials and observers, the strong relationship between India and Bangladesh is expected to remain unchanged after the recent election results. They emphasized the continuity of deep, friendly ties between the two countries, noting that the bond had significantly strengthened in recent years under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart, Hasina. The connection between New Delhi and Dhaka runs deep, with both countries having mutual security and economic interests.

According to Touhid Hossain, a former Bangladeshi foreign secretary interviewed by DW, there are no anticipated significant policy changes between New Delhi and Dhaka regarding Bangladesh.

Ali Riaz, a Bangladesh expert and professor at Illinois State University, expressed a similar opinion to DW. He stated that Prime Minister Modi would persist with his foreign policy goals, as the Indian government is united in supporting him. Riaz also highlighted the consensus among the BJP and Opposition parties on projecting India as a growing global force.