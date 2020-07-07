Urgent Action Needed On COVID-19 Recovery To Stay On Course For Sustainable Development

By Eurasia Review

The global crisis resulting from the spread of COVID-19, has had a major effect on sustainable development targets, with health systems overwhelmed, businesses shut down, and students kept out of school. The poor and vulnerable have borne the brunt of the pandemic, and tens of millions are expected to experience extreme hunger and poverty.

Governments and key stakeholders will come together at the High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) 2020, which opens Tuesday, to assess the pandemic’s impacts on countries’ initiatives to deliver on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development as well as collectively deliberate upon urgent global actions to support recovery and building back better.

In addition to bringing the outcome of regional level deliberations to the global platform, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) will hold a series of side events and other activities in collaboration with member States and various partners. 13 ESCAP member countries will also present Voluntary National Reviews (VNR) at the Forum.