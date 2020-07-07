ISSN 2330-717X
Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

face masks asia
1 East Asia Pacific Social Issues 

Urgent Action Needed On COVID-19 Recovery To Stay On Course For Sustainable Development

Eurasia Review 0 Comments

By

The global crisis resulting from the spread of COVID-19, has had a major effect on sustainable development targets, with health systems overwhelmed, businesses shut down, and students kept out of school. The poor and vulnerable have borne the brunt of the pandemic, and tens of millions are expected to experience extreme hunger and poverty.

Governments and key stakeholders will come together at the High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) 2020, which opens Tuesday, to assess the pandemic’s impacts on countries’ initiatives to deliver on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development as well as collectively deliberate upon urgent global actions to support recovery and building back better.

In addition to bringing the outcome of regional level deliberations to the global platform, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) will hold a series of side events and other activities in collaboration with member States and various partners. 13 ESCAP member countries will also present Voluntary National Reviews (VNR) at the Forum. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.