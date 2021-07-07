Armenia’s Pashinyan To Meet With Putin In Moscow

By PanARMENIAN

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to Russia on Wednesday, July 7, his office said Tuesday.

Pashinyan will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow to discuss the Armenian-Russian strategic agenda.

The parties will also discuss issues related to the implementation of the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021, the humanitarian assistance to the war-affected population of Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as the rehabilitation of economic and transport communications in the region.

The Kremlin too published a statement on the upcoming meeting, revealing more or less the same details about the agenda.

Pashinyan and Putin last meet on April 7 and, according to the former, had agreed to work even harder on the return of the Armenian prisoners of war from Azerbaijan.