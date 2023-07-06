Iran, Saudi Arabia Hold Talks In Vienna On Oil Cooperation

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji and Energy Minister of Saudi Arabia Abdulaziz bin Salman held talks in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Thursday on the sidelines of the 8th OPEC International Seminar.

The two sides discussed the latest situation of the oil market, joint venture investment in the lucrative industry, the future of the oil market, current and required decisions for the prospects of prices of crude oil and other issues of mutual interest.

In addition, the Iranian oil minister and Saudi Arabian energy minister exchanged views on trade and hydrocarbon products and development of joint oilfields.

Iran and Saudi Arabia are two influential countries in the decisions taken by OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries), OPEC coalition and OPEC+ (Non-OPEC).

The two sides exchanged their views on the decisions related to OPEC and OPEC+ as well as issues related to the future of investment in the energy sector.