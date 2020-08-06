ISSN 2330-717X
Iran's Kaveh methanol producing plant. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran Says It Opens Biggest Methanol Plant In World

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

The Iranian president on Thursday inaugurated the world’s largest methanol producing plant in the country’s southern province of Bushehr.

In a ceremony held via videoconference on Thursday, President Hassan Rouhani ordered the opening of three energy projects in Bushehr and the western provinces of Lorestan.

The projects, completed with an investment of $1.57 billion by the private sector, include Kaveh plant, known as the biggest methanol producing facility in the world, and Kimia Pars petrochemical factory in Bushehr, as well as a plant producing catalysts in Lorestan.

The three projects provide direct employment for 2,110 people.

In remarks at the conference, Rouhani said his administration has devised plans to reduce the export of crude oil and natural gas, and intends to produce more petrochemical products instead. 

Kaveh plant has the capacity to produce 7,000 tons of methanol every day.

Tasnim News Agency

