Will The Olympics Survive The Left? – OpEd

William Donohue 0 Comments

The Olympics are about over. Will they survive?

Given the way the ruling class is embracing the politics of the Left, who knows?

Here are ten reasons why the Olympics run afoul of “progressive” thought.

  1. Segregation. Segregating the sexes in competition violates the tenet of inclusion.
  2. Meritocracy. The games are based on merit, and that is a vestige of patriarchy.
  3. Hierarchy. Giving gold, silver and bronze medals offends the principle of equality.
  4. Individualism. While there are team sports, many of the games are solo exercises and therefore do violence to collectivism.
  5. Competition. This offends the virtue of cooperation.
  6. Racism. All those white people in swimming and diving events smacks of racism.
  7. Sexism. Skimpy bathing suits for women are patently sexist.
  8. Capitalism. Allowing the winners to make money after the games is a capitalist ploy.
  9. Nationalism. Flag waving is divisive and jingoistic.
  10. Bias. The developed nations have a big advantage given their superior nutrition and training.

The only god worshipped by the Left is egalitarianism. This explains why they hate the games: The Olympics reward hard work and achievement. To top it off, they are color blind. What’s left for the Left to like? 

William Donohue

William Donohue is the current president of the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights in the United States, and has held that position since 1993.

