ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, September 7, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Iran's Natanz nuclear plant. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran's Natanz nuclear plant. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

1 Business Middle East World News 

Iran Says It’s Identified Those Behind Blast At Natanz Nuclear Site

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

The spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran confirmed that the security organizations have identified the elements behind a July blast at Natanz nuclear facility.

In comments at a televised interview on Sunday, Behrouz Kamalvandi said the security organizations have detected the cause of the July 2 incident in Natanz nuclear site and identified the elements behind the act of sabotage.

The security teams are conducting investigation into the act of sabotage and keep control of the situation, he said, refusing to give more details as the issue is still under investigation.

Kamalvandi said in August that the incident at Natanz nuclear facility had been caused by a blast as an act of sabotage, adding, “What is definite is that an explosion occurred in Natanz (nuclear site), but the security officials will announce at an appropriate time how and with what materials the blast took place and what the details are.”

The AEOI said the accident had occurred at an industrial shed under construction in Natanz nuclear site, but it left no casualties and did not disrupt the activities at the site.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.