Iran Says It’s Identified Those Behind Blast At Natanz Nuclear Site

By Tasnim News Agency

The spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran confirmed that the security organizations have identified the elements behind a July blast at Natanz nuclear facility.

In comments at a televised interview on Sunday, Behrouz Kamalvandi said the security organizations have detected the cause of the July 2 incident in Natanz nuclear site and identified the elements behind the act of sabotage.

The security teams are conducting investigation into the act of sabotage and keep control of the situation, he said, refusing to give more details as the issue is still under investigation.

Kamalvandi said in August that the incident at Natanz nuclear facility had been caused by a blast as an act of sabotage, adding, “What is definite is that an explosion occurred in Natanz (nuclear site), but the security officials will announce at an appropriate time how and with what materials the blast took place and what the details are.”

The AEOI said the accident had occurred at an industrial shed under construction in Natanz nuclear site, but it left no casualties and did not disrupt the activities at the site.