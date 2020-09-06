Saudi King Salman Calls Trump, Expresses Appreciation For US Efforts Towards Middle East Peace

By Eurasia Review

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud made a phone call on Sunday to President Donald Trump, during which he thanked the US for its efforts towards seeking peace in the Middle East.

According to Saudi state news agency SPA, during the phone call King Salman expressed the Kingdom’s appreciation for the efforts made by the US to establish peace in the region.

Additionally, according to SPA, King Salman affirmed “the Kingdom’s keenness to reach a lasting and just solution to the Palestinian cause to bring peace, which is the main starting point for the Kingdom’s efforts and the Arab Peace Initiative.”

Additionally, during the call the two leaders discussed the work of the G20 chaired by Saudi Arabia this year and the efforts made within its meetings to protect lives and livelihoods to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 pandemic. They also reviewed the most prominent policies that have been agreed upon to reduce the negative aspects of the pandemic on peoples and the global economy, SPA reported.

King Salman stressed that the Kingdom’s G20 presidency will continue to support and coordinate the group’s efforts to confront the effects of COVID-19 on the human and economic levels.