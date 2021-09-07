ISSN 2330-717X
File photo of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency.
Egypt, Israel Discuss Revival Of Peace Talks

By Yassin Mohamed

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi discussed with his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog the revival of Middle East peace negotiations.

According to a statement issued by the Egyptian presidency, El-Sisi called Herzog on Sunday to wish him a happy new year ahead of Rosh Hashanah, and to congratulate him on his new position. They discussed bilateral relations, issues of common interest and efforts to revive peace talks.

Egyptian presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said Herzog expressed his gratitude for El-Sisi’s call, and for Egypt’s active role in achieving peace and stability in the region.

Israeli media reported on Sunday night that Egypt is preparing to resume negotiations between Israel and Hamas in order to return four Israeli prisoners held by the Palestinian group immediately after the end of the Jewish holidays.

The talks will reportedly include meetings in Cairo, Gaza and Israel, with Egypt’s mediator traveling to each destination.

