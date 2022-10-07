US Airstrike Kills ISIS Leaders In Northern Syria

By Eurasia Review

U.S. forces conducted an airstrike in northern Syria on Thursday, killing both Abu-Hashum al-Umawi, a deputy Wali of Syria, and another senior ISIS official associated with him, according to CENTCOM.

Advertisement

Initial assessments indicate no civilians were killed or wounded during this operation, CENTCOM said, adding that no U. forces were injured or killed and there was no loss or damage to U.S. equipment in the execution of this operation.

“This strike will degrade ISIS’ ability to destabilize the region and strike at our forces and partners,” said General Michael “Erik” Kurilla, CENTCOM Commander. “Our forces remain in the region to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS.”

In a separate press release, CENTCOM said that U. Central Command forces conducted a helicopter raid in northeast Syria, near the village of Qamishli, targeting Rakkan Wahid al-Shammri, an ISIS official known to facilitate the smuggling of weapons and fighters to support ISIS operations. During the operation, the targeted individual was killed and one of his associates was wounded. Two additional associates were detained by U.S. forces.

No US forces were injured or killed during the operation, no civilians were killed or wounded, and there was no loss or damage to US equipment.

“USCENTCOM is committed to our allies and partners in the enduring defeat of ISIS,” said Col. Joe Buccino, USCENTCOM spokesman.