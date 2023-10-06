Armenia’s Pashinyan Reaffirms Recognition Of Azerbaijan’s Territory 

By PanARMENIAN

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday, October 5 signed a declaration, reaffirming the recognition of Azerbaijan’s territory with an area of 86,600 km2, which includes Nagorno-Karabakh.

Pashinyan inked the document with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The statement also condemned the military operation by Azerbaijan against the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh and reaffirmed the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both countries.

The statement said the sides are committed to further strengthen EU-Armenia relations.

Head of the Prime Minister Pashinyan’s Office Arayik Harutyunyan said later on Thursday that the former Azerbaijani enclaves in the territory of Armenia have not been discussed.

“Armenia got what it wanted in Granada, achieving a serious victory. The enclaves have not been discussed, the subject of the corridor is closed. Don’t be afraid,” Harutyunyan wrote on social media.

However, Pashinyan said in May that Azerbaijan’s 86,600 square kilometers also included the enclaves.