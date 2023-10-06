Brazilians To Lose Citizenship Only By Choice

By ABr

Brazil;s Congress enacted a constitutional amendment on the loss of Brazilian nationality. After the change, nationals will not have to renounce their citizenship if they acquire a new one.

As it stands today, the Constitution stipulates that Brazilian citizenship is relinquished when individuals are granted a new one, except in two circumstances: when legislation in the target country recognizes their original citizenship, and when it imposes naturalization as a condition for remaining in the country.

After the amendment, Brazilians will only lose their citizenship if they express their wish to do so in writing—and they will be allowed to reacquire it.

“The change is beneficial, given that the original nationality should be preserved whenever possible, as it derives from a person’s birth. Starting a family and pursuing a career abroad—which are the main reasons for renouncing one’s nationality—do not imply distancing oneself from one’s Brazilian origins,” said Senator Rodrigo Pacheco, head of Brazil’s National Congress, during the enactment session.

Representative Bia Kicis, rapporteur for the amendment in the lower house, said the measure should directly benefit 2.5 million Brazilians, plus some 4 million nationals living overseas.

Nationals will also be allowed to reacquire Brazilian citizenship. However, further legislation must be created on the matter.