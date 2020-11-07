Arab Leaders Congratulate Joe Biden On Election Win

By Arab News

Arab leaders swiftly congratulated Joe Biden for his election victory Saturday and expressed hope that the new White House will work with Middle Eastern countries to strengthen US-Arab relations.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday on winning the US election.

“Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on winning the US elections. Our sincere wishes for further development and prosperity for the American people. The UAE and USA are friends and allies with a strong historic partnership that we look forward to strengthening together,” the Crown Prince said in a tweet.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi also congratulated Joe Biden on Saturday for winning the US presidency, presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said in a statement.



“The President stressed the aspiration for cooperation and joint action to strengthen the strategic bilateral relations between Egypt and the United States, in the interest of the two friendly countries and peoples,” the statement added.

Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al-Said sent a congratulatory letter to Biden expressing “his sincere congratulations for winning the confidence of the American people and for his election as President of the upcoming presidential term.”

Jordan’s King Abdullah, who has strong personal ties with Biden, said he looks forward to working with the president-elect on “further advancing the solid historic partnership between Jordan and the United States.”

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun voiced hope for a “return to balance in American-Lebanese relations” during his term.”

Iraq’s president Barham Salih said he looks forward to strengthening peace and stability in the Middle East with Biden.

“Joe Biden (is) a friend and trusted partner in the cause of building a better Iraq. We look forward to working to achieve our common goals and strengthening peace and stability in the entire Middle East,” Salih tweeted on Saturday.