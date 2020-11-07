October Iran Protests Report: 341 Protests In 83 Cities

By Iran News Wire

According to collected reports by sources affiliated with the Iranian Resistance, October Iran protests were at least 341 recorded protests in 83 cities, with an average of 11 protests a day.

Iranians protested in October despite economic pressure and the COVID-19 epidemic.

Workers held 213 protests in 48 cities, pensioners held 12 protests in 12 cities, teachers held 21 protest gatherings in 12 cities, and students held one protest. Other protests were held by farmers who held six protests in five cities, livestock farmers held four protests in four cities, defrauded creditors held five protests in four cities, and truck drivers held two gatherings in two cities. Also, bazaar merchants held one gathering, while flood victims held one gathering.

Other sectors of the society held 62 protest gatherings in 32 cities. Amongst prisoners, there were seven hunger strikes, five of which were individual hunger strikes.

In some cases, protesters travelled to Tehran from other cities to express their economic grievances in the capital. Several protests were held for consecutive days, such as the oil workers protests. Many of the protests were held by women