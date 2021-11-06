Iran: Army To Hold War Game In Southern Waters

By Tasnim News Agency

The Iranian Army’s forces are going to launch a large-scale military exercise in the Sea of Oman, north of the Indian Ocean and parts of the Red Sea, using a combination of new equipment.

In comments at a press conference on Saturday, Deputy Chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said preparations for the joint drill, codenamed Zolfaqar-1400, have already been made and the main stage of the exercise will kick off on Sunday, November 7.

The war game involves forces from the Army Ground Force, Navy, Air Force, and Air Defense, the general added, noting that the drill zone covers an area of over one million square kilometers southeast of Iran, stretching from the eastern parts of the Strait of Hormuz to the northern parts of the Indian Ocean, down to the 10-degrees latitude, and parts of the Red Sea.

He also noted that a broad range of homegrown equipment and ammunition, including advanced reconnaissance and combat drones with various ranges, will be utilized in the war game.

The upcoming drill is aimed at raising the combat and defense capabilities of the Army units in protecting the country’s territorial integrity, the commander stated.

He also noted that the Iranian troops will be demonstrating the Islamic Republic’s power in remote waters during the war game, warning the enemies that any act of aggression against Iran will draw a crushing response from the Army.

Iran’s Armed Forces hold routine military exercises throughout the year.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiation.