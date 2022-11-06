ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, November 7, 2022

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Iran's Sayyad 4B missile. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran Unveils New Air Defense Missile

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

A new solid-propellant missile paired with Iran’s homegrown air defense system ‘Bavar-373’ was unveiled on Sunday. 

The new missile, dubbed ‘Sayyad 4B’, has a range of 300 kilometers.

In a recent test, the Bavar-373 air defense system successfully hit a target at a distance of over 300 km with the new missile.

The Iranian air defense system managed to detect the target at a range of more than 450 kilometers with its optimized radar and tracked the target at a distance of around 405 km before detonating it with Sayyad 4B.

Sayyad 4B missile’s engine runs on hybrid solid fuel and has undergone an operational test for the first time.

The new breakthrough has increased the range of the detection radar of Bavar 373 from 350 to 450 km, while its tracking radar’s range has risen from 260 to 400 kilometers.

The employment of Sayyad 4B also means that the range of the Iranian air defense system missiles has been extended to 300 km and the altitude of engagement has increased from 27 to 32 km.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the defense sphere.

Iran maintains that its military might poses no threat to regional countries, stressing that the Islamic Republic’s defense doctrine is entirely based on deterrence.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

