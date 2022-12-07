Iran Begins Nationwide Campaign With Strikes, Boycotts In At Least 80 Cities – OpEd

By Mahmoud Hakamian

Protests across Iran is expanding into the 82nd day of the country’s nationwide uprising following a day of extensive strikes by store-owners in at least 80 cities and students at dozens of universities boycotting their classes. People throughout the country are engaged in a three-day campaign of escalating anti-regime protests and Tuesday marks the second day with merchants and store owners continuing their strike. This new initiative is commemorating the nation’s Student Day on December 7.

Protests in Iran have to this day expanded to at least 280 cities. Over 700 people have been killed and more than 30,000 are arrested by the regime’s forces, according to sources of Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). The names of 565 killed protesters have been published by the PMOI/MEK.

Early reports on Tuesday morning indicates locals in Tehran, Isfahan, Mashhad, Shiraz, Yazd, Sanandaj, Javanrud, Kermanshah, Marivan, Ravansar, and many other cities are on strike and closing their shops in solidarity with the ongoing revolution against the mullahs. Students at various universities of Tehran and Babol are also boycotting their classes in solidarity with the national uprising.

At the same time, students held strikes and protest rallies in several cities. Videos and photos from Tehran, Babol, Qazvin, Tabriz, and Sanandaj show empty classes at universities as students refused to attend classes. Meanwhile, in several locations, students held protest rallies, including Kurdistan University in Sanandaj, Noshiravani University in Babol, and Allameh Tabataba’i University in Tehran.

Alireza Zakani, Tehran’s mayor, visited Sharif University on Tuesday, one day ahead of Iran’s Student Day. His presence at the campus was met with fierce protests by students, who held a demonstration and chanted anti-regime slogans including, “Death to the dictator!” and “Death to Khamenei!”

In Bandar Anzali, the locals held a ceremony for Mehran Samak, one of the protesters murdered by security forces in recent weeks. Security forces attacked the ceremony and opened fire on the attendants. The ceremony turned into an anti-regime protest rally, and protesters chanted, “We stand to the very end!” and “For each person killed, another thousand will rise!”

Tuesday night was marked with protest rallies in several cities. In Tehran, demonstrations were held in several districts, including Ekbatan, Chitgar, Narmak, Vanak, Punak, Imamzadeh Hassan, Sattarkhan, and Majidieh. Protesters blocked roads with fire and chanted slogans against the regime, calling for the overthrow of the mullahs’ rule and the death of its supreme leader.

The citizens of Karaj also held nightly protest rallies and chanted, “Death to the dictator!” In Isfahan, protesters set fire to a regime monument. In Kermanshah, protesters blocked roads with fire and chanted slogans against the regime. In Sanandaj, protesters set roadblocks and called for the overthrow of the regime.

On Monday night, in Tehran’s Cheragh Bargh bazar, in addition to strikes, a group of locals gathered to hold protest rallies, in which they chanted slogans against regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The protesters chanted, “This whole crowd has come to war against the leader!” and “This is the last message: the entire regime is the target!” Protests were also held in Tehran’s Khajeh Abdollah-e Ansari Metro Station, where demonstrators chanted, “Death to Khamenei!”

Students also held protest rallies in several cities. In Sanandaj, the students of Kurdistan University held a demonstration and called for the release of political prisoners. In Eslamshahr, students of the local branch of Azad University refused to attend classes. In Shiraz, students at University of Medical Sciences refused to attend classes. The students of Tehran’s Science & Technology University also boycotted classes and refused to attend. Ahvaz University was also empty on Monday as students joined the nationwide strikes.

Monday was marked with nightly protest rallies in several cities, including Tehran, Zanjan, Mashhad, Isfahan, Hamedan, and Ilam. Protesters blocked streets with fire and chanted slogans against the regime and its supreme leader. “This is the year Khamenei will be overthrown!” the protesters chanted as they vowed to continue the path of the hundreds of protesters who have been murdered by security forces in the past months.

In Tehran, protests rallies were reported in several districts, including Haft Howz, Sattarkhan, Jordan, Chitgar, Ekbatan, Shariati metro station, and Sadeghiyeh metro station. In Ekbatan, protesters held a large rally and gained control of the streets and blocked them with fire to prevent the movement of security forces.

Nightly rallies also continued in several cities across Iran. In Mashhad, protesters blocked roads with fire. In Kermanshah, protesters continued their rallies even after security forces opened fire on them. In Saqqez, protesters responded to the regime’s suppression by setting fire to regime buildings.

Iranian opposition coalition NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi hailed the Iranian people for their bravery in beginning this three-day nationwide campaign against the mullahs’ regime.

“Despite unprecedented repression tonight, Iran protests continue in various districts Tehran, along with the cities of Mashhad, Isfahan, Shiraz, Hamedan, Amol, Karaj, Zanjan, Ilam, Bandar Abbas, Arak, Rasht, and others. The protests shall overcome the mullahs’ regime and bring freedom and popular sovereignty to Iran,” she explained.

“Courageous students rose up [on Monday] in dozens of universities across Iran vowing to continue to the end the path of their fallen friends. In step with Bazaar merchants, workers, students, and other sectors of society pledged to fight on and take back Iran,” the NCRI President-elect added.

“Hail to the students and youths of Iran who rise up in the name of freedom and in memory of the martyrs who gave their lives in this path. Those who refuse to surrender to religious fascism and oppression. They undertake the path of struggle and rise up to change the status quo,” Mrs. Rajavi added.

The protests in Iran began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.

She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.

Mahmoud Hakamian writes for PMOI/MEK, which published this article