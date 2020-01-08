Pentagon Confirms Iran Launches Missile Attacks On US Bases In Iraq

By Eurasia Review

The Pentagon confirmed late Tuesday that Iran has launched missiles at US military bases in Iraq.

“At approximately 5:30 p.m. (EST) on January 7, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq,” said Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman in a statement. “It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil.”

Hoffman said the US is working on initial battle damage assessments, adding that in recent days and in response to Iranian threats and actions, the Department of Defense has taken all appropriate measures to safeguard our personnel and partners.

“These bases have been on high alert due to indications that the Iranian regime planned to attack our forces and interests in the region,” Hoffman said.

“As we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend U.S. personnel, partners, and allies in the region,” Hoffman said, “Due to the dynamic nature of the situation, we will continue to provide updates as they become available.”

