Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman met with Donald Trump in Washington on Monday. (Twitter: @kbsalsaud)

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman Meets Trump In Washington

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman met with Donald Trump in Washington on Monday.

He delivered a message from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and reviewed aspects of bilateral cooperation, including efforts to confront regional and international challenges.

The prince also met with the UK defense minister Ben Wallace, the two discussed the strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and Britain, the ongoing regional issues and the two countries’ mutual efforts in the war against terror.

President Trump tweeted that he had discussed stability in the Middle East as well as oil prices, security and military issues at a White House meeting with Prince Khalid.



