VP Kamala Harris Falsely Suggests Many Cops And National Guard Members Were Killed At US Capitol A Year Ago – OpEd

By Adam Dick

United States Vice President Kamala Harris gave a whopper of a speech on Thursday morning at the US Capitol concerning the one-year anniversary of January 6, 2020 protests and scuffles at the building. It was hyperbolic absurdity from the beginning of Harris’s speech when she grouped the date January 6, 2020 with December 7, 1941, when Pearl Harbor was attacked, and September 11, 2001.

Hold on now, many people will think when hearing this grouping, the 1941 and 2001 events were surprise attacks that succeeded in killing thousands of people. The events of January 6 do not fit in the same category by any stretch.

But, then, there was Harris on Thursday morning stretching. She stated:

The violent assault that took place here, the very fact of how close we came to an election overturned — that reflects the fragility of democracy. Yet, the resolve I saw in our elected leaders when I returned to the Senate chamber that night — their resolve not to yield but to certify the election; their loyalty not to party or person but to the Constitution of the United States — that reflects its strength. And so, of course, does the heroism of the Capitol Police, the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, the National Guard, and other law enforcement officers who answered the call that day, including those who later succumbed to wounds, both visible and invisible. Our thoughts are with all of the families who have lost a loved one.

Thousands of members of the Capitol Police, the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, other law enforcement organizations, and the National Guard died from wounds they received on January 6, 2020? That seems to be what Harris wants people to believe. But, the truth is very different than her insinuation.

Only one law enforcement or national Guard member — Brian Sicknick of the Capitol Police — was for an extended period claimed to have been killed from wounds that day. But, even that claim of one death has long been put to rest by examination of the facts. Back in April, Glenn Greenwald discussed the details of the false claims and what really happened in his article “The Media Lied Repeatedly About Officer Brian Sicknick’s Death. And They Just Got Caught.”

Greenwald further noted in his article that it was only among the protestors that anybody died on January 6 — four individuals, including “Ashli Babbitt, who was shot point blank in the neck by Capitol Police despite being unarmed.”

Harris’s analogizing of the January 6 protestors to the attackers of Pearl Harbor Day and 9/11 makes no sense. It is pure propaganda, a paper-thin assertion that blows away in the slightest breeze. Thinking people do not seem to be Harris’s target audience.

This article was published by RonPaul Institute.