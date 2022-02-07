ISSN 2330-717X
Saudi Arabia’s inaugural World Defense Show. Photo Credit: AN

Saudi Arabia’s First International Military Fair Sells Out All Exhibition Space

Arab News 0 Comments

Saudi Arabia’s inaugural World Defense Show has sold out all exhibition space for the upcoming event in Riyadh, its organizers said on Monday. 

The event, to be held at a purpose-built venue in Riyadh from March 6 to 9, is “ready to open its doors” to more than 450 companies from 37 countries to showcase their latest technologies from air, land, sea, and space security.

“The industry response has been overwhelming. It reveals major confidence from the global industry in the Kingdom’s defense market,” Andrew Pearcey, CEO at World Defense Show, said. 

The event is seen to bolster the Kingdom’s position in the military space, especially amid the government’s push to increase spending and drive localization. 

The World Defense Show was created by the General Authority for Military Industries. 

